Discover the Latest Insights from Investor Day
CPH Group is navigating a promising future, driven by strategic growth and market leadership in chemistry and packaging.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- CPH Group is focusing on high-growth areas following the spin-off of its Paper business, emphasizing innovation and operational excellence.
- The company operates two main divisions: Zeochem (Chemistry) and Perlen Packaging (Packaging), both ranking among the top three in their respective markets.
- The Packaging division targets the pharmaceutical sector, holding a leading position in high-barrier blisters and expanding its portfolio through acquisitions like LOG Pharma.
- The Chemistry division is aligned with high-growth sectors, with 71% of sales from health and energy markets, and is expanding through strategic acquisitions.
- CPH has a disciplined M&A strategy to enhance organic growth and shareholder value, focusing on targets that align with its strategic goals.
- The company has a favorable long-term outlook, with expected EBITDA margins improving to 16-18%, and an intrinsic value of CHF 92.5 per share, indicating a potential upside of 23.9%.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.