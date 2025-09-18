Stabilus SE's Bold Move: Transformation Amid Profit Concerns

Stabilus SE has adopted a transformation program to enhance long-term competitiveness by improving operational resilience and cost efficiency.

The program includes organizational streamlining, reducing personnel and operational expenses, and optimizing the production footprint.

Implementation is expected mainly in fiscal year 2026, with anticipated savings of €19 million in 2027 and recurring annual savings of €32 million from 2028 onwards.

A provision of approximately €18 million for one-off restructuring expenses will be recognized in fiscal year 2025, with cash outflows mainly in 2026.

Group profit for fiscal year 2025 is expected to be around €25 million, below market expectations, but revenue, adjusted EBIT margin, and adjusted free cash flow forecasts are confirmed.

Stabilus will host an analyst and investor web conference on September 19, 2025, to provide further details on the transformation program.

The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Stabilus is on 08.12.2025.

The price of Stabilus at the time of the news was 23,500EUR and was down -3,89 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,40 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.938,29PKT (+1,47 %).





