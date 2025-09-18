Stabilus SE Launches Program to Enhance Future Competitiveness

Stabilus SE has initiated a transformation program aimed at enhancing long-term competitiveness.

The program includes streamlining the organizational structure, reducing personnel and operating costs, and optimizing the production footprint.

Non-recurring transformation costs of approximately €18 million in FY2025 are expected to lead to sustainable savings of around €19 million in FY2027 and recurring annual savings of about €32 million from FY2028 onwards.

The company anticipates a consolidated net profit of around €25 million for FY2025, which is below market expectations, while confirming forecasts for revenue and adjusted EBIT margin.

The transformation measures will primarily be implemented in fiscal year 2026, including a workforce reduction of around 450 jobs globally.

Stabilus plans to optimize its location portfolio by relocating and consolidating office and production spaces in several countries, including Germany and the USA.

The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Stabilus is on 08.12.2025.

The price of Stabilus at the time of the news was 23,625EUR and was down -3,37 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.940,61PKT (+1,48 %).





