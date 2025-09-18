Stabilus SE Launches Program to Enhance Future Competitiveness
- Stabilus SE has initiated a transformation program aimed at enhancing long-term competitiveness.
- The program includes streamlining the organizational structure, reducing personnel and operating costs, and optimizing the production footprint.
- Non-recurring transformation costs of approximately €18 million in FY2025 are expected to lead to sustainable savings of around €19 million in FY2027 and recurring annual savings of about €32 million from FY2028 onwards.
- The company anticipates a consolidated net profit of around €25 million for FY2025, which is below market expectations, while confirming forecasts for revenue and adjusted EBIT margin.
- The transformation measures will primarily be implemented in fiscal year 2026, including a workforce reduction of around 450 jobs globally.
- Stabilus plans to optimize its location portfolio by relocating and consolidating office and production spaces in several countries, including Germany and the USA.
