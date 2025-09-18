ZEAL Network Boosts Guidance: Exciting Growth Ahead!

ZEAL Network SE has raised its revenue and EBITDA guidance for the financial year 2025.

The new expected revenue range is between EUR 205 million and EUR 215 million, up from EUR 195 million to EUR 205 million.

The expected EBITDA range has increased to EUR 63 million to EUR 68 million, previously EUR 55 million to EUR 60 million.

The improvement is attributed to a better lottery gross margin and the success of the social lottery "Traumhausverlosung."

The quarterly statement as of 30 September 2025 will be published on 5 November 2025.

EBITDA represents ZEAL's earnings from operating activities before depreciation, amortization, financial results, and taxes.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report Q3, at ZEAL Network is on 05.11.2025.

The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 47,40EUR and was up +7,12 % compared with the previous day.

2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 47,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,21 % since publication.





