Ströer Revises 2025 Financial Outlook
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA revises its 2025 financial forecast amid ongoing market challenges. Geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties prompt Ströer to reassess its growth expectations. Ströer remains committed to expanding its market share and enhancing digital advertising solutions.
Foto: Oliver Berg - dpa
- Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has adjusted its financial outlook for the year 2025.
- The initial forecast for 2025, which anticipated organic revenue growth similar to 2024 (6.4%) and higher EBITDA growth, was contingent on resolving a tariff dispute with the US.
- Due to ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties affecting the advertising market, Ströer now expects 2025 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be similar to 2024 levels (EUR 2,047 million revenue and EUR 626 million EBITDA).
- Despite market conditions, Ströer aims to expand its market share in the German advertising market and continue sustainable and profitable growth, driven by digitalization of OOH advertising infrastructure.
- Adjusted EBITDA is not a standard IFRS measure; details are available in the 2024 annual report.
- The announcement was made on September 18, 2025, and is part of EQS News Service's regulatory announcements.
The next important date, Berenberg and Goldman Sachs 14th German Corporate Conference, at Stroeer is on 22.09.2025.
The price of Stroeer at the time of the news was 38,00EUR and was down -2,25 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,90EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,26 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.517,00PKT (+0,77 %).
-2,45 %
-1,51 %
-9,71 %
-21,74 %
-29,58 %
+2,01 %
-44,88 %
-27,42 %
+80,48 %
