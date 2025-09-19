Gold, Bit Digital & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Soeren Stache - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Bit Digital
|+8,27 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Cardlytics
|+7,78 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|TTM Technologies
|+3,57 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Ocugen
|-7,99 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|-8,04 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Sunrise Energy Metals
|-8,40 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|Pharmaindustrie
|Plug Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|DeFi Technologies
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gold
|61
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Metaplanet
|53
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|50
|Informationstechnologie
|TUI
|43
|Hotels/Tourismus
|Novo Nordisk
|41
|Pharmaindustrie
|PUMA
|33
|Freizeit
Bit Digital
Wochenperformance: +14,52 %
Wochenperformance: +14,52 %
Platz 1
Cardlytics
Wochenperformance: +161,79 %
Wochenperformance: +161,79 %
Platz 2
TTM Technologies
Wochenperformance: +11,54 %
Wochenperformance: +11,54 %
Platz 3
Ocugen
Wochenperformance: +35,44 %
Wochenperformance: +35,44 %
Platz 4
Vulcan Energy Resources
Wochenperformance: +23,07 %
Wochenperformance: +23,07 %
Platz 5
Sunrise Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +36,05 %
Wochenperformance: +36,05 %
Platz 6
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: -13,60 %
Wochenperformance: -13,60 %
Platz 7
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: +0,58 %
Wochenperformance: +0,58 %
Platz 8
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: -8,28 %
Wochenperformance: -8,28 %
Platz 9
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: +36,51 %
Wochenperformance: +36,51 %
Platz 10
DeFi Technologies
Wochenperformance: +12,14 %
Wochenperformance: +12,14 %
Platz 11
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +41,90 %
Wochenperformance: +41,90 %
Platz 12
Gold
Wochenperformance: +0,10 %
Wochenperformance: +0,10 %
Platz 13
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: +0,58 %
Wochenperformance: +0,58 %
Platz 14
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -1,94 %
Wochenperformance: -1,94 %
Platz 15
TUI
Wochenperformance: -0,82 %
Wochenperformance: -0,82 %
Platz 16
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: +14,13 %
Wochenperformance: +14,13 %
Platz 17
PUMA
Wochenperformance: +17,35 %
Wochenperformance: +17,35 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte