    Gold, Bit Digital & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Gold, Bit Digital & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    🥇 Bit Digital +8,27 % Finanzdienstleistungen Nachrichten
    🥈 Cardlytics +7,78 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 TTM Technologies +3,57 % Elektrogeräte Nachrichten
    🟥 Ocugen -7,99 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Vulcan Energy Resources -8,04 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Sunrise Energy Metals -8,40 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    🥇 Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 InnoCan Pharma Corporation Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Plug Power Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
      DeFi Technologies Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      D-Wave Quantum Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    🥇 Gold 61 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Metaplanet 53 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 TeamViewer 50 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      TUI 43 Hotels/Tourismus Forum Nachrichten
      Novo Nordisk 41 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      PUMA 33 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten




    Gold, Bit Digital & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.