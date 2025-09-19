    StartseitevorwärtsETFsvorwärtsiSh SP NA T-MN ETFvorwärtsNachrichten zu iSh SP NA T-MN
    firstcolo Wins German Datacenter Talents & Impact Award 2025

    Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Company recognized in the category
    "Sustainability & Green Data Centers"

    The German Datacenter Association (GDA) has honored outstanding projects,
    companies, and institutions shaping the future of the industry with this year's
    German Datacenter Talents & Impact Awards . Presented across five categories,
    the awards recognize achievements in innovation, cross-sector collaboration, and
    forward-looking strategies. In the category Sustainability & Green Data Centers
    , the 2025 award went to firstcolo GmbH for its blueprint project FRA7, a
    sustainable and AI-ready data center currently under development in Rosbach vor
    der Höhe. "We are delighted to receive this recognition," said Jerome Evans,
    founder and CEO of firstcolo GmbH. "With FRA7, we are continuing our commitment
    to building sustainable, competitive data centers. The ICT sector already
    accounts for around two percent of global CO? emissions, with data centers
    representing a significant share. As data volumes grow, energy demand surges,
    and climate action becomes imperative, our industry is rethinking its future.
    FRA7 demonstrates how high performance, sustainability, and data sovereignty can
    go hand in hand."

    A future-ready blueprint

    The jury highlighted firstcolo's holistic sustainability strategy, proven
    reductions in energy and resource consumption, and the project's strong
    potential for innovation, scalability, and transferability to other sites. "The
    journey to FRA7 began with a clear strategic vision: to build a facility that
    stands as both a technical flagship and an ecological benchmark," Evans
    recalled. FRA7 combines next-generation cooling technologies with a modular,
    scalable architecture designed for high-density and AI workloads, targeting a
    Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of below 1.2 . "High-density liquid cooling
    shows the path forward," Evans added. "It achieves efficiency levels beyond what
    air cooling can deliver. FRA7 will run on certified green electricity, while
    excess heat will be fed into the municipal district heating grid. Recyclable
    materials will also play a key role in construction." Built as a dynamic
    infrastructure, FRA7 is designed to evolve with new technical capabilities while
    maintaining consistently high efficiency. "Its significance extends beyond the
    site itself," Evans concluded. "FRA7 demonstrates that high-performance data
    centers can operate sustainably while being fully integrated into local energy
    and heating networks."

    firstcolo GmbH

    Press Contact:

    mailto:marketing@first-colo.net

    For more information:

    For more information about firstcolo GmbH, please visit firstcolo.net/en/.
    As an operator of data centers in Germany, firstcolo GmbH, based in Frankfurt
    am Main, provides its customers with the highest level of service quality. In
    addition to classic colocation and the rental of server systems, firstcolo's
    range of services also includes managed services, security solutions and cloud
    services.
    Boris Mayer
    Head of Marketing
    firstcolo GmbH
    Kruppstr. 105
    60388 Frankfurt am Main/ Germany
    marketing@first-colo.netTel.: +49 (0) 69 120069-228
    Mobil: +49 151 705 155 38
    Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775282/firstcolo_datacenter.jpg
    Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640194/firstcolo_Logo.jpg
    View original
    content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/firstcolo-wins-german-datacen
    ter-talents--impact-award-2025-302559124.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180998/6121056
    OTS: firstcolo Infrastructure GmbH




    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
