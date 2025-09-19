firstcolo Wins German Datacenter Talents & Impact Award 2025
Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Company recognized in the category
"Sustainability & Green Data Centers"
The German Datacenter Association (GDA) has honored outstanding projects,
companies, and institutions shaping the future of the industry with this year's
German Datacenter Talents & Impact Awards . Presented across five categories,
the awards recognize achievements in innovation, cross-sector collaboration, and
forward-looking strategies. In the category Sustainability & Green Data Centers
, the 2025 award went to firstcolo GmbH for its blueprint project FRA7, a
sustainable and AI-ready data center currently under development in Rosbach vor
der Höhe. "We are delighted to receive this recognition," said Jerome Evans,
founder and CEO of firstcolo GmbH. "With FRA7, we are continuing our commitment
to building sustainable, competitive data centers. The ICT sector already
accounts for around two percent of global CO? emissions, with data centers
representing a significant share. As data volumes grow, energy demand surges,
and climate action becomes imperative, our industry is rethinking its future.
FRA7 demonstrates how high performance, sustainability, and data sovereignty can
go hand in hand."
A future-ready blueprint
