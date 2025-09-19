firstcolo Wins German Datacenter Talents & Impact Award 2025

Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - Company recognized in the category

"Sustainability & Green Data Centers"



The German Datacenter Association (GDA) has honored outstanding projects,

companies, and institutions shaping the future of the industry with this year's

German Datacenter Talents & Impact Awards . Presented across five categories,

the awards recognize achievements in innovation, cross-sector collaboration, and

forward-looking strategies. In the category Sustainability & Green Data Centers

, the 2025 award went to firstcolo GmbH for its blueprint project FRA7, a

sustainable and AI-ready data center currently under development in Rosbach vor

der Höhe. "We are delighted to receive this recognition," said Jerome Evans,

founder and CEO of firstcolo GmbH. "With FRA7, we are continuing our commitment

to building sustainable, competitive data centers. The ICT sector already

accounts for around two percent of global CO? emissions, with data centers

representing a significant share. As data volumes grow, energy demand surges,

and climate action becomes imperative, our industry is rethinking its future.

FRA7 demonstrates how high performance, sustainability, and data sovereignty can

go hand in hand."



A future-ready blueprint





The jury highlighted firstcolo's holistic sustainability strategy, proven

reductions in energy and resource consumption, and the project's strong

potential for innovation, scalability, and transferability to other sites. "The

journey to FRA7 began with a clear strategic vision: to build a facility that

stands as both a technical flagship and an ecological benchmark," Evans

recalled. FRA7 combines next-generation cooling technologies with a modular,

scalable architecture designed for high-density and AI workloads, targeting a

Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of below 1.2 . "High-density liquid cooling

shows the path forward," Evans added. "It achieves efficiency levels beyond what

air cooling can deliver. FRA7 will run on certified green electricity, while

excess heat will be fed into the municipal district heating grid. Recyclable

materials will also play a key role in construction." Built as a dynamic

infrastructure, FRA7 is designed to evolve with new technical capabilities while

maintaining consistently high efficiency. "Its significance extends beyond the

site itself," Evans concluded. "FRA7 demonstrates that high-performance data

centers can operate sustainably while being fully integrated into local energy

and heating networks."



firstcolo GmbH



Press Contact:



mailto:marketing@first-colo.net



For more information:



For more information about firstcolo GmbH, please visit firstcolo.net/en/.

As an operator of data centers in Germany, firstcolo GmbH, based in Frankfurt

am Main, provides its customers with the highest level of service quality. In

addition to classic colocation and the rental of server systems, firstcolo's

range of services also includes managed services, security solutions and cloud

services.

Boris Mayer

Head of Marketing

firstcolo GmbH

Kruppstr. 105

60388 Frankfurt am Main/ Germany

marketing@first-colo.netTel.: +49 (0) 69 120069-228

Mobil: +49 151 705 155 38

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2775282/firstcolo_datacenter.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2640194/firstcolo_Logo.jpg

View original

content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/firstcolo-wins-german-datacen

ter-talents--impact-award-2025-302559124.html



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180998/6121056

OTS: firstcolo Infrastructure GmbH







