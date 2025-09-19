    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVanguard Mining AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Vanguard Mining
    DAX, Akwel & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    DAX, Akwel & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Akwel +16,13 % Fahrzeugindustrie Nachrichten
    🥈 Lasertec +10,10 % Elektrogeräte Nachrichten
    🥉 Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H) +8,88 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Parrot -6,40 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Orla Mining -6,92 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Vulcan Energy Resources -7,34 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Q-Gold Resources Rohstoffe Nachrichten
    🥈 Metaplanet Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Barrick Mining Corporation Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      RTL Group Printmedien Forum Nachrichten
      Vanguard Mining Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Wolfspeed Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 309 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 TUI 61 Hotels/Tourismus Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Almonty Industries 44 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Gold 37 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Metaplanet 26 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Newron Pharmaceuticals 26 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    DAX, Akwel & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.