DAX, Akwel & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Akwel
|+16,13 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥈
|Lasertec
|+10,10 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
|+8,88 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Parrot
|-6,40 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Orla Mining
|-6,92 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|-7,34 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Q-Gold Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|Barrick Mining Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|RTL Group
|Printmedien
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Wolfspeed
|Halbleiter
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|309
|-
|🥈
|TUI
|61
|Hotels/Tourismus
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|44
|Rohstoffe
|Gold
|37
|Rohstoffe
|Metaplanet
|26
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|26
|Pharmaindustrie
Akwel
Wochenperformance: +2,40 %
Platz 1
Lasertec
Wochenperformance: +9,64 %
Platz 2
Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: +7,55 %
Platz 3
Parrot
Wochenperformance: -4,53 %
Platz 4
Orla Mining
Wochenperformance: -4,40 %
Platz 5
Vulcan Energy Resources
Wochenperformance: +23,07 %
Platz 6
Q-Gold Resources
Wochenperformance: +72,73 %
Platz 7
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: +0,58 %
Platz 8
Barrick Mining Corporation
Wochenperformance: +1,57 %
Platz 9
RTL Group
Wochenperformance: +2,55 %
Platz 10
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: -18,83 %
Platz 11
Wolfspeed
Wochenperformance: +38,17 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,31 %
Platz 13
TUI
Wochenperformance: -0,82 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +7,41 %
Platz 15
Gold
Wochenperformance: +0,10 %
Platz 16
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: +0,58 %
Platz 17
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +15,65 %
Platz 18
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte