Porsche AG Revamps Strategy: Midterm Forecasts Adjusted

Porsche AG is strategically realigning its product portfolio and adjusting its forecast for the 2025 financial year and medium-term expectations.

The Cycle Plan includes the introduction of brand-defining vehicle models with combustion and hybrid drivetrains, and a new SUV series above the Cayenne will initially not be all-electric.

The production period for current combustion and hybrid models will be extended, and new generations of successor models are planned.

The market launch of certain all-electric vehicle models is delayed, and a new platform for electric vehicles is being rescheduled and redesigned with Volkswagen Group brands.

Porsche AG expects the strategic realignment to positively impact financial figures in the medium to long term, but anticipates additional burdens from external factors like US import tariffs and decreased demand in China.

The forecast for 2025 includes sales revenue between €37 and €38 billion, a slightly positive return on sales of up to 2%, and an automotive BEV share between 20% and 22%. A dividend distribution is planned for 2026, exceeding the medium-term policy in percentage payout ratio but lower in actual amount than the current year.

The next important date, The text "Pre-Close Call Q3" is already in English. It refers to a meeting or discussion that takes place before the closing of the third quarter (Q3) financial period., at Porsche AG is on 10.10.2025.

The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 43,09EUR and was down -2,25 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,67EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,97 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.765,50PKT (+0,24 %).





