Porsche AG's Bold Product Strategy Shift Nears Completion

Porsche AG is realigning its product strategy to include brand-defining vehicle models with combustion engines.

The new SUV series above the Cayenne will initially be offered as a combustion engine and plug-in hybrid due to market conditions.

The development of a new platform for electric vehicles in the 2030s will be rescheduled, and existing all-electric models will be continuously updated.

Porsche expects considerable additional burdens due to external factors like US import tariffs and a decline in the Chinese luxury market.

The rescheduling of the new electric vehicle platform will result in depreciation and provisions, impacting the 2025 financial year by up to 1.8 billion euros.

Porsche plans to propose a dividend distribution for 2025 that exceeds the medium-term policy but will be lower in actual amount compared to the previous year.

The next important date at Porsche AG is on 10.10.2025.

The price of Porsche AG at the time of the news was 43,09EUR and was down -2,25 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 42,67EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,97 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.765,50PKT (+0,24 %).





