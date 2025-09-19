VW (Vz) Updates 2025 Forecast: Product Strategy Shift Impacts Outlook

Volkswagen AG adjusts its 2025 forecast due to changes in product planning and medium-term ambitions of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG lowers its medium-term ambition for Group return on sales from 15-17% to 10-15%.

A vehicle project with Volkswagen Group is abandoned in its original form, leading to a forecast reduction for Group operating return on sales to slightly positive to 2% (previously 5-7%).

Volkswagen Group will recognize a non-cash impairment charge of around €3 billion on Porsche's goodwill, impacting the operating result in the current year.

The adjustments will result in a one-off effect of around -€2.1 billion on Volkswagen Group's operating result in 2025, totaling a negative impact of around €5.1 billion.

Volkswagen now expects an operating return on sales of 2-3% in 2025 (previously 4-5%), with net cash flow around €0 billion and net liquidity around €30 billion. The sales revenue forecast remains unchanged.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Volkswagen (VW) Vz is on 30.10.2025.

The price of Volkswagen (VW) Vz at the time of the news was 96,40EUR and was down -0,97 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.765,50PKT (+0,24 %).





