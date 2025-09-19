    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPorsche Holding SE AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Porsche Holding SE
    5 Aufrufe 5 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Porsche Holding SE: 2025 Profit Forecast Adjusted

    Porsche and Volkswagen have recalibrated their 2025 financial expectations, reflecting cautious optimism amid significant adjustments.

    Porsche Holding SE: 2025 Profit Forecast Adjusted
    Foto: Clément Roy - unsplash
    • Porsche AG has revised its 2025 financial forecast, expecting an operating return on sales of slightly positive to 2%, down from 5% to 7%.
    • Volkswagen AG has also updated its 2025 forecast, now anticipating an operating return on sales of 2% to 3%, previously 4% to 5%.
    • The forecast adjustment for Volkswagen is partly due to a non-cash goodwill impairment of approximately 3 billion euros related to Porsche.
    • Porsche Automobil Holding SE's adjusted group result after tax for 2025 is now expected to be between 0.9 billion euros and 2.9 billion euros, down from 1.6 billion euros to 3.6 billion euros.
    • The non-cash impairment at Volkswagen does not affect Porsche SE's adjusted group result after tax due to prior adjustments.
    • Porsche SE confirms its net debt forecast for December 31, 2025, to be between 4.9 billion euros and 5.4 billion euros, indicating no impact on liquidity.

    The price of Porsche Holding SE at the time of the news was 35,00EUR and was down -0,86 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 23.765,50PKT (+0,24 %).


    Porsche Holding SE

    -1,39 %
    -4,03 %
    -3,03 %
    +6,79 %
    -13,89 %
    -48,48 %
    -30,80 %
    -40,22 %
    -27,43 %
    ISIN:DE000PAH0038WKN:PAH003





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Porsche Holding SE: 2025 Profit Forecast Adjusted Porsche and Volkswagen have recalibrated their 2025 financial expectations, reflecting cautious optimism amid significant adjustments.