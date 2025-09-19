Porsche Holding SE: 2025 Profit Forecast Adjusted

Porsche AG has revised its 2025 financial forecast, expecting an operating return on sales of slightly positive to 2%, down from 5% to 7%.

Volkswagen AG has also updated its 2025 forecast, now anticipating an operating return on sales of 2% to 3%, previously 4% to 5%.

The forecast adjustment for Volkswagen is partly due to a non-cash goodwill impairment of approximately 3 billion euros related to Porsche.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE's adjusted group result after tax for 2025 is now expected to be between 0.9 billion euros and 2.9 billion euros, down from 1.6 billion euros to 3.6 billion euros.

The non-cash impairment at Volkswagen does not affect Porsche SE's adjusted group result after tax due to prior adjustments.

Porsche SE confirms its net debt forecast for December 31, 2025, to be between 4.9 billion euros and 5.4 billion euros, indicating no impact on liquidity.

The price of Porsche Holding SE at the time of the news was 35,00EUR and was down -0,86 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.765,50PKT (+0,24 %).





