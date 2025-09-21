Insider-Trades: Directors' Dealings – Die wichtigsten Transaktionen - KW 38/25
In diesem Format beleuchtet wallstreetONLINE die Directors' Dealings von deutschen börsengelisteten Unternehmen. Wir schauen uns einmal wöchentlich die Transaktionen von Vorstands- und Aufsichtsratsmitgliedern sowie leitenden Angestellten an. Dabei listen wir die bedeutendsten Käufe und Verkäufe auf und ranken sie, um Ihnen einen Einblick in die Strategien und Erwartungen der Unternehmensinsider zu geben.
Insiderkäufe vom 15.09.25 bis 21.09.25
|Unternehmen
|Anzahl
|Volumen
|Stücke
|1
|1,21 Mio.$
|12,50 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|372,00 Tsd.€
|300,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|268,50 Tsd.€
|179,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|76,50 Tsd.$
|50,00 Tsd. Stk.
|5
|50,51 Tsd.€
|1,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|49,95 Tsd.$
|1,35 Tsd. Stk.
|3
|34,81 Tsd.€
|4,71 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|29,99 Tsd.€
|5,45 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|15,24 Tsd.$
|1,03 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|9,89 Tsd.$
|1.000 Stk.
|1
|2,31 Tsd.€
|125 Stk.
|1
|1,30 Tsd.€
|500 Stk.
Insiderverkäufe vom 15.09.25 bis 21.09.25
|Unternehmen
|Anzahl
|Volumen
|Stücke
|1
|4,08 Mio.$
|596,36 Tsd. Stk.
|3
|1,58 Mio.$
|38,73 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|564,05 Tsd.$
|34,73 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|372,00 Tsd.€
|300,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|341,04 Tsd.$
|188,42 Tsd. Stk.
|2
|322,74 Tsd.$
|18,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|177,00 Tsd.$
|25,00 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|159,43 Tsd.$
|5,36 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|134,96 Tsd.$
|5,71 Tsd. Stk.
|1
|79,87 Tsd.$
|967 Stk.
|1
|40,00 Tsd.$
|1.000 Stk.
UWM Holdings Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -6,57 %
Platz 1
PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES
Wochenperformance: +11,64 %
Platz 2
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +2,55 %
Platz 3
KST Beteiligungs
Wochenperformance: -2,54 %
Platz 4
Marathon Digital Holdings
Wochenperformance: +14,88 %
Platz 5
T1 Energy
Wochenperformance: +5,41 %
Platz 6
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: +55,99 %
Platz 7
Pentixapharm Holding
Wochenperformance: +24,80 %
Platz 8
Udemy
Wochenperformance: +0,77 %
Platz 9
Globalstar
Wochenperformance: +17,19 %
Platz 10
JBG SMITH Properties
Wochenperformance: +0,65 %
Platz 11
Q2 Holdings
Wochenperformance: -4,29 %
Platz 12
SmartRent Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +6,76 %
Platz 13
Brenntag
Wochenperformance: +0,91 %
Platz 14
Ziff Davis
Wochenperformance: +4,49 %
Platz 15
The Vita Coco Company
Wochenperformance: +0,33 %
Platz 16
Cenit
Wochenperformance: +6,09 %
Platz 17
Schaeffler
Wochenperformance: +8,11 %
Platz 18
Rand Capital
Wochenperformance: +0,74 %
Platz 19
Hooker Furnishings Corporation
Wochenperformance: +0,28 %
Platz 20
Smart Equity
Wochenperformance: -2,63 %
Platz 21
Turbon
Wochenperformance: +5,22 %
Platz 22
