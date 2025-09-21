    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsUWM Holdings Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu UWM Holdings Registered (A)
    121 Aufrufe 121 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Insider-Trades: Directors' Dealings – Die wichtigsten Transaktionen - KW 38/25

    In diesem Format beleuchtet wallstreetONLINE die Directors' Dealings von deutschen börsengelisteten Unternehmen. Wir schauen uns einmal wöchentlich die Transaktionen von Vorstands- und Aufsichtsratsmitgliedern sowie leitenden Angestellten an. Dabei listen wir die bedeutendsten Käufe und Verkäufe auf und ranken sie, um Ihnen einen Einblick in die Strategien und Erwartungen der Unternehmensinsider zu geben.

    Insider-Trades: Directors' Dealings – Die wichtigsten Transaktionen - KW 38/25
    Foto: photo_gonzo - stock.adobe.com

    Insiderkäufe vom 15.09.25 bis 21.09.25

    Unternehmen Anzahl Volumen Stücke
    Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
    		1 1,21 Mio.$ 12,50 Tsd. Stk.
    KST Beteiligungs AG
    		1 372,00 Tsd. 300,00 Tsd. Stk.
    Pentixapharm Holding AG
    		1 268,50 Tsd. 179,00 Tsd. Stk.
    SmartRent Registered (A)
    		1 76,50 Tsd.$ 50,00 Tsd. Stk.
    Brenntag SE
    		5 50,51 Tsd. 1,00 Tsd. Stk.
    Ziff Davis
    		1 49,95 Tsd.$ 1,35 Tsd. Stk.
    CENIT Aktiengesellschaft
    		3 34,81 Tsd. 4,71 Tsd. Stk.
    Schaeffler AG
    		1 29,99 Tsd. 5,45 Tsd. Stk.
    Rand Capital
    		1 15,24 Tsd.$ 1,03 Tsd. Stk.
    Hooker Furnishings Corporation
    		1 9,89 Tsd.$ 1.000 Stk.
    Smart Equity AG
    		1 2,31 Tsd. 125 Stk.
    Turbon AG
    		1 1,30 Tsd. 500 Stk.

    Insiderverkäufe vom 15.09.25 bis 21.09.25

    Unternehmen Anzahl Volumen Stücke
    UWM Holdings Registered (A)
    		1 4,08 Mio.$ 596,36 Tsd. Stk.
    PAGAYA TECHNOLOGIES
    		3 1,58 Mio.$ 38,73 Tsd. Stk.
    Marathon Digital Holdings
    		1 564,05 Tsd.$ 34,73 Tsd. Stk.
    KST Beteiligungs AG
    		1 372,00 Tsd. 300,00 Tsd. Stk.
    T1 Energy
    		1 341,04 Tsd.$ 188,42 Tsd. Stk.
    D-Wave Quantum
    		2 322,74 Tsd.$ 18,00 Tsd. Stk.
    Udemy
    		1 177,00 Tsd.$ 25,00 Tsd. Stk.
    Globalstar
    		1 159,43 Tsd.$ 5,36 Tsd. Stk.
    JBG SMITH Properties
    		1 134,96 Tsd.$ 5,71 Tsd. Stk.
    Q2 Holdings
    		1 79,87 Tsd.$ 967 Stk.
    The Vita Coco Company
    		1 40,00 Tsd.$ 1.000 Stk.



    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Directors Dealings
    20 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Insider-Trades: Directors' Dealings – Die wichtigsten Transaktionen - KW 38/25 In diesem Format beleuchtet wallstreetONLINE die Directors' Dealings von deutschen börsengelisteten Unternehmen. Wir schauen uns einmal wöchentlich die Transaktionen von Vorstands- und Aufsichtsratsmitgliedern sowie leitenden Angestellten an. Dabei listen wir die bedeutendsten Käufe und Verkäufe auf und ranken sie, um Ihnen einen Einblick in die Strategien und Erwartungen der Unternehmensinsider zu geben.