Gurit Holding: Names Viktor Bernhardt as New CFO

Viktor Bernhardt has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Gurit, effective December 1, 2025.

He succeeds Javier Perez-Freije, who will leave the company by the end of November 2025.

Bernhardt has over 25 years of international finance and leadership experience in various sectors, including multinational corporations and private equity.

His expertise includes corporate transformation, restructuring, M&A execution, and strategic growth, which will aid Gurit in its next phase.

He holds a degree in Business Administration from TA Wuppertal and has completed executive education at INSEAD, Fontainebleau.

Prior to joining Gurit, he served as CFO of the KWC Group and expressed excitement about contributing to Gurit's financial performance and long-term success.

