    Borussia Dortmund, Energy Vault Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Energy Vault Holdings +11,65 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Micronics Japan +8,98 % Halbleiter Nachrichten
    🥉 Intellistake Technologies +8,11 % Informationstechnologie Nachrichten
    🟥 Vulcan Energy Resources -3,80 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered -4,85 % Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Tilray Brands -5,08 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Santacruz Silver Mining Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Silver Tiger Metals Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      NIO Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      BYD Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Republic Technologies Incorporation Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Borussia Dortmund 18 Freizeit Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Silber 16 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Tesla 15 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Ballard Power Systems 13 Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
      Newron Pharmaceuticals 11 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Gold 11 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten




