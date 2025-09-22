Borussia Dortmund, Energy Vault Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Energy Vault Holdings
|+11,65 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥈
|Micronics Japan
|+8,98 %
|Halbleiter
|🥉
|Intellistake Technologies
|+8,11 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|-3,80 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
|-4,85 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Tilray Brands
|-5,08 %
|Pharmaindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silver Tiger Metals
|Rohstoffe
|NIO
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Republic Technologies Incorporation
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Borussia Dortmund
|18
|Freizeit
|🥈
|Silber
|16
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Tesla
|15
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Ballard Power Systems
|13
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|11
|Pharmaindustrie
|Gold
|11
|Rohstoffe
