DAX, Banco BBVA Argentina & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Banco BBVA Argentina
|+18,57 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Uranium Royalty
|+14,06 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥉
|MilDef Group
|+13,40 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Ypsomed Holding
|-11,62 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Cosan
|-16,60 %
|Nahrungsmittel
|🟥
|Intellego Technologies
|-19,83 %
|Sonstige Technologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Avanti Gold
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Oregen Energy
|Öl/Gas
|🥉
|ITM Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|Q-Gold Resources
|Rohstoffe
|InflaRx
|Biotechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|187
|-
|🥈
|Gold
|31
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|31
|Freizeit
|Volkswagen (VW) Vz
|31
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Silber
|31
|Rohstoffe
|BYD
|20
|Fahrzeugindustrie
