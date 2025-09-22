Schaeffler AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft...

22.09.2025 / 16:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Schaeffler AG

ISIN: DE000SHA0100



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 22.09.2025

Target price: 7.50

Last rating change:

Analyst: Daniel Kukalj, CIIA, CEFA

2028 goals; Need to increase volume



At its Capital Markets Day (16 September), Schaeffler presented new medium-term targets for 2028 and clearly focused on operational implementation. With an order backlog of EUR 74bn in the promising areas of e-mobility and powertrain & chassis, the company has a strong starting position. The planned integration of Vitesco and structural measures are expected to deliver annual synergies of EUR 815m from 2029 onwards. The targets are an adj. EBIT margin of 6-8% (2024: 3.5%). The strategic portfolio optimization (âEURœearn the right to growâEUR) underscores the focus on capital discipline. The outlook to 2028 presented at the CMD was well received by the market and had a noticeable supportive effect on the valuation. Historically, investors have always responded constructively to strategies that combine organic growth with margin expansion âEUR" as the current share price performance underscores. At the same time, the consistent implementation of the communicated targets remains central. Management now has a responsibility to demonstrate progress transparently and step by step. Only in this way can the new confidence be sustainably anchored and the positive re-rating process continue. At the same time, the path to a higher valuation is not only a question of operational implementation âEUR" structural conditions must also be addressed. The current free float and weekly trading volumes (see chart below) represent a barrier to entry, especially for larger institutional investors. In order to further increase the attractiveness of the stock, the majority shareholder will also need to play an active role in the future, for example through measures to increase liquidity. We confirm our BUY rating and TP of EUR 7.50.

You can download the research here:

https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=93796c944047c990b8d3dc8e3d56f69f For additional information visit our website:

https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



Contact for questions:

Quirin Privatbank AG

Institutionelles Research

SchillerstraÃŸe 20

60313 Frankfurt am Main

research@quirinprivatbank.de

https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2201638 22.09.2025 CET/CEST



°



Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Schaeffler Aktie Die Schaeffler Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,93 % und einem Kurs von 5,835 auf Tradegate (22. September 2025, 16:29 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Schaeffler Aktie um +10,19 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +17,82 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Schaeffler bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 5,49 Mrd.. Die letzten 2 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 4,0000EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 4,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 4,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -31,80 %/-31,80 % bedeutet.



