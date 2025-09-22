    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSchaeffler AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Schaeffler

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Schaeffler AG: Kaufempfehlung mit Ziel 7,50 EUR.
    • 2028: EBIT-Marge 6-8%, Synergien von 815 Mio. EUR.
    • Management muss Fortschritte transparent kommunizieren.
    Original-Research - Schaeffler AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft...
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    ^
    Original-Research: Schaeffler AG - from Quirin Privatbank KapitalmarktgeschÃ€ft

    22.09.2025 / 16:28 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of Quirin Privatbank KapitalmarktgeschÃ€ft to Schaeffler AG

    Company Name: Schaeffler AG
    ISIN: DE000SHA0100

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 22.09.2025
    Target price: 7.50
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Daniel Kukalj, CIIA, CEFA

    2028 goals; Need to increase volume

    At its Capital Markets Day (16 September), Schaeffler presented new medium-term targets for 2028 and clearly focused on operational implementation. With an order backlog of EUR 74bn in the promising areas of e-mobility and powertrain & chassis, the company has a strong starting position. The planned integration of Vitesco and structural measures are expected to deliver annual synergies of EUR 815m from 2029 onwards. The targets are an adj. EBIT margin of 6-8% (2024: 3.5%). The strategic portfolio optimization (âEURœearn the right to growâEUR) underscores the focus on capital discipline. The outlook to 2028 presented at the CMD was well received by the market and had a noticeable supportive effect on the valuation. Historically, investors have always responded constructively to strategies that combine organic growth with margin expansion âEUR" as the current share price performance underscores. At the same time, the consistent implementation of the communicated targets remains central. Management now has a responsibility to demonstrate progress transparently and step by step. Only in this way can the new confidence be sustainably anchored and the positive re-rating process continue. At the same time, the path to a higher valuation is not only a question of operational implementation âEUR" structural conditions must also be addressed. The current free float and weekly trading volumes (see chart below) represent a barrier to entry, especially for larger institutional investors. In order to further increase the attractiveness of the stock, the majority shareholder will also need to play an active role in the future, for example through measures to increase liquidity. We confirm our BUY rating and TP of EUR 7.50.

    You can download the research here:
    https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=93796c944047c990b8d3dc8e3d56f69f For additional information visit our website:
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Schaeffler Aktie

    Die Schaeffler Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,93 % und einem Kurs von 5,835 auf Tradegate (22. September 2025, 16:29 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Schaeffler Aktie um +10,19 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +17,82 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Schaeffler bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 5,49 Mrd..

    Die letzten 2 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 4,0000EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 4,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 4,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -31,80 %/-31,80 % bedeutet.




