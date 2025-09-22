Verbio SE Halts 2024/25 Dividend Payout

Verbio SE's Supervisory and Management Boards decided to suspend the dividend for the financial year 2024/25.

The decision was made upon the adoption of the audited annual financial statements, which confirmed preliminary EBITDA figures.

An estimated EUR 100 million remains tied up in inventory assets due to the political decision to suspend the carry-over of GHG quotas for 2025 and 2026.

Surpluses accumulated until 2024 will be available again starting in 2027, with expected regulatory changes leading to increased quota prices from 2026.

The suspension of the dividend is intended to strengthen the company's liquidity and maintain a high level of quotas in inventory post-2027.

Verbio SE emphasizes its commitment to a prudent financial policy, focusing on flexibility and financial maneuverability.

The next important date, Annual Press Conference FY 2024/2025, at Verbio is on 25.09.2025.

The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 10,805EUR and was down -3,31 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,830EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,23 % since publication.





