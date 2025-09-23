Wirtschaft
Airbus-Betriebsrat stellt FCAS-Partnerschaft infrage
Foto: Airbus-Logo (Archiv), via dts Nachrichtenagentur
Taufkirchen (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Bei Airbus und der deutschen Politik wachsen die Zweifel an der Entwicklung des neuen europäischen Kampfjets FCAS. Der Grund: Seit Monaten stocken die Verhandlungen zwischen Airbus und Dassault Systèmes, die das Projekt seit 2017 gemeinsam entwickeln. Nun stellt Thomas Pretzl, Betriebsratschef von Airbus Defence, die Partnerschaft infrage: "Ich glaube, dass FCAS ohne Dassault kommt", sagte Pretzl dem "Handelsblatt". "In Europa gibt es attraktivere und geeignetere Partner."
Das Future Combat Air System ist geplant als Verbund aus Kampfjets und Drohnen. Es soll den Luftraum schützen und Europa technologisch unabhängig von den USA halten. Die Lage ist akut: Beinahe täglich verletzen russische Kampfjets den Nato-Luftraum über der Ostsee. Entsprechend groß wird die Bedeutung von FCAS von Industrievertretern und Politikern eingeschätzt. "Deutschland und Europa brauchen ein Luftkampfsystem der nächsten Generation, Airbus ist bereit, ein solches System zu entwickeln", sagte Michael Schöllhorn, Chef der Airbus-Rüstungssparte, dem "Handelsblatt".
Die Bundesregierung will zeitnah eine Einigung mit Frankreich erreichen. "Unser sicherheitspolitisches Ziel darf nicht an industriepolitischem Klein-Klein scheitern", sagte Thomas -Röwekamp (CDU), Vorsitzender des Verteidigungsausschusses des Bundestags. In der Industrie werden bereits zwei Alternativen diskutiert: Statt mit Dassault könnte die deutsche Industrie mit BAE Systems oder mit der schwedischen Saab eine Alternative entwickeln.
Hobbydigger schrieb 17.04.25, 17:43
Deutsche Bank Research hat Airbus auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 183 Euro belassen. Andere Kursziele 175-205 . Airbus wird u.a. auch von weiteren Aufträgen profitieren. China hat bereits mitgeteilt keine Flugzeuge mehr bei Boeing zu bestellen.mitdiskutieren »
wünsche schöne Ostertage
HD
Int_Bilanzbuchhalter schrieb 04.04.25, 07:02
Im Foreign Trade Barriers Report der US-Regierung werden auf Seite 158 die Subventionen für Airbus beanstandet.mitdiskutieren »
Government Support for Airbus
In October 2019, after 15 years of litigation, the WTO authorized the United States to take $7.5 billion in
trade countermeasures in the dispute against the EU, France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom
regarding their illegal subsidies for the Airbus consortium.
On June 15, 2021, the United States and the EU announced a cooperative framework to address the large
civil aircraft disputes. The cooperative framework suspended each side’s tariffs related to this dispute for
five years. The United States and the EU also agreed to principles for government support in this sector,
including their shared intent that any financing for the production or development of large civil aircraft be
on market terms. The United States and the EU further agreed to collaborate on jointly analyzing and
addressing non-market policies and practices of third countries that may harm the U.S. and EU large civil
aircraft industries.
Over many years, France, Germany, Spain, and, to a much lesser extent, Belgium, have provided subsidies
to Airbus-affiliated national companies to aid in the development, production, and marketing of Airbus’s
large civil aircraft. These governments have financed from 33 percent to 100 percent of the development
costs (launch aid) for all Airbus aircraft models. They have also provided other forms of support, including
equity infusions, debt forgiveness, debt rollovers, marketing assistance, and research and development
funding, and have applied political and economic pressure on purchasing governments. The cooperative
framework affirms the EU’s intent to provide future funding only on market terms.
In addition to these subsidies, the EU maintains aeronautics research programs that are driven significantly
by a policy intended to enhance the international competitiveness of the EU civil aeronautics industry. EU
Member State governments have spent hundreds of millions of euros to create infrastructure for Airbus
programs.
The United States will monitor any government financing of Airbus closely.
Quelle: https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/files/Press/Reports/2025NTE.pdf
