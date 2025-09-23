    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAirbus AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Airbus

    Airbus-Betriebsrat stellt FCAS-Partnerschaft infrage

    Foto: Airbus-Logo (Archiv), via dts Nachrichtenagentur
    Taufkirchen (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Bei Airbus und der deutschen Politik wachsen die Zweifel an der Entwicklung des neuen europäischen Kampfjets FCAS. Der Grund: Seit Monaten stocken die Verhandlungen zwischen Airbus und Dassault Systèmes, die das Projekt seit 2017 gemeinsam entwickeln. Nun stellt Thomas Pretzl, Betriebsratschef von Airbus Defence, die Partnerschaft infrage: "Ich glaube, dass FCAS ohne Dassault kommt", sagte Pretzl dem "Handelsblatt". "In Europa gibt es attraktivere und geeignetere Partner."

    Das Future Combat Air System ist geplant als Verbund aus Kampfjets und Drohnen. Es soll den Luftraum schützen und Europa technologisch unabhängig von den USA halten. Die Lage ist akut: Beinahe täglich verletzen russische Kampfjets den Nato-Luftraum über der Ostsee. Entsprechend groß wird die Bedeutung von FCAS von Industrievertretern und Politikern eingeschätzt. "Deutschland und Europa brauchen ein Luftkampfsystem der nächsten Generation, Airbus ist bereit, ein solches System zu entwickeln", sagte Michael Schöllhorn, Chef der Airbus-Rüstungssparte, dem "Handelsblatt".

    Die Bundesregierung will zeitnah eine Einigung mit Frankreich erreichen. "Unser sicherheitspolitisches Ziel darf nicht an industriepolitischem Klein-Klein scheitern", sagte Thomas -Röwekamp (CDU), Vorsitzender des Verteidigungsausschusses des Bundestags. In der Industrie werden bereits zwei Alternativen diskutiert: Statt mit Dassault könnte die deutsche Industrie mit BAE Systems oder mit der schwedischen Saab eine Alternative entwickeln.


    Verfasst von Redaktion dts
