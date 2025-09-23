NORMA Group Sells Water Unit, Updates 2025 Forecast

NORMA Group has signed an agreement to sell its Water Management business unit to Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

The Water Management unit generated approximately USD 320 million in net sales and USD 78 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2024.

The enterprise value of the business unit is estimated at USD 1 billion, with expected net cash inflow of EUR 620 million to EUR 640 million after the sale.

NORMA Group plans to use around EUR 300 million of the proceeds to repay debt and may allocate up to EUR 70 million for acquisitions in the Industry Applications unit.

The Water Management business will be classified as a "discontinued operation" effective September 30, 2025, with updated sales forecasts for 2025 between EUR 810 million and EUR 830 million.

The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected in the first quarter of 2026.

The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 18,600EUR and was up +4,09 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.973,33PKT (+0,25 %).





