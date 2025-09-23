    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTeamViewer AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu TeamViewer
    Gold, Cassava Sciences & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Cassava Sciences +24,54 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Scholar Rock Holding Registered +11,59 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Lynas Rare Earths +7,47 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Onco-Innovations -4,27 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 China Hongqiao Group -4,78 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Registered (H) -10,99 % Verkehr Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Plug Power Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Nurexone Biologic Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      BYD Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Baidu Internet Forum Nachrichten
      Opendoor Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Gold 52 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 50 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Silber 42 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      TeamViewer 39 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Volkswagen (VW) Vz 37 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      BYD 33 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten




