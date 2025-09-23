Gold, Cassava Sciences & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Cassava Sciences
|+24,54 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Scholar Rock Holding Registered
|+11,59 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Lynas Rare Earths
|+7,47 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Onco-Innovations
|-4,27 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|China Hongqiao Group
|-4,78 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Registered (H)
|-10,99 %
|Verkehr
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|Plug Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Nurexone Biologic
|Biotechnologie
|BYD
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Baidu
|Internet
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gold
|52
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|50
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silber
|42
|Rohstoffe
|TeamViewer
|39
|Informationstechnologie
|Volkswagen (VW) Vz
|37
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|BYD
|33
|Fahrzeugindustrie
