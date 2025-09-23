TUI AG: Key Insights from Pre-Close Trading Update Revealed

TUI is on track to deliver a raised FY25 underlying EBIT growth of +9-11% as announced in August, supported by positive summer trading momentum and steady demand.

A strategic alliance agreement has been signed with Oman's OMRAN Group for the development of five new hotels in the Dhofar Governorate, with OMRAN becoming a 1.4% strategic shareholder in TUI.

The Hotels & Resorts segment has increased capacity by +5% for H1 FY26, with key destinations being the Canaries, Egypt, Cape Verde, and the Caribbean.

The cruise business is expanding with the addition of new ships, increasing available passenger cruise days by +14% in Q4 and +13% in H1 FY26, with itineraries including the Canaries, Caribbean, and Asia.

TUI Musement is progressing with its Tours and Activities business, projecting mid-single-digit growth in Q4, and the transfers business aligning with Markets + Airline volume projections.

TUI's hedging strategy for jet fuel and currency requirements provides cost certainty, with current hedged positions for Euros, US Dollars, and Jet Fuel in line with expectations for upcoming seasons.

The next important date, Analystenveranstaltung, at TUI is on 10.12.2025.

The price of TUI at the time of the news was 8,0590EUR and was up +1,69 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,0920EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,41 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.313,69PKT (+0,12 %).





