NORMA Group Divests Water Management Business to ADS

NORMA Group is selling its Water Management business unit to Advanced Drainage Systems (ADS) for an enterprise value of USD 1 billion.

The proceeds from the sale will be used to repay debt, fund acquisitions, and return value to shareholders.

The Water Management unit generated approximately EUR 300 million in sales in 2024, accounting for a quarter of NORMA Group's total sales.

The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

Following the sale, NORMA Group will focus on its core business of advanced joining technology and aims to complete its transformation into a focused industrial supplier by 2028.

The Water Management business will be classified as a "discontinued operation" from September 30, 2025, leading to updated sales forecasts for the remaining company.

The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 19,000EUR and was up +6,32 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,660EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,79 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.002,89PKT (+0,17 %).





