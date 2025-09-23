BayWa Faces US Regulation Impact: Earnings & Restructuring at Risk

BayWa AG is facing potential reduced earnings expectations in its US business due to amended US regulations under the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act."

The new regulations significantly limit subsidies for renewable energies, prompting BayWa r.e. AG to review its long-term business planning.

A downward revision of earnings expectations may be necessary, and the review process is expected to take several weeks.

If earnings are projected to be significantly lower, BayWa AG will need to implement countermeasures to protect its restructuring plan.

The Management Board remains optimistic about completing the restructuring by the end of 2028 with appropriate measures in place.

The announcement was made on September 23, 2025, and is part of BayWa AG's disclosure obligations under EU regulations.

