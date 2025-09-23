    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKnaus Tabbert AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Knaus Tabbert
    Knaus Tabbert Adjusts 2025 Forecast: Management Board Decision

    Knaus Tabbert AG adjusts its 2025 forecast, balancing fresh opportunities from trade fairs with margin pressures and industry challenges, aiming for a €1 billion revenue target.

    • Knaus Tabbert AG's Management Board has adjusted the forecast for the 2025 financial year due to positive order intake from recent trade fairs.
    • The company faces ongoing margin pressure despite a generally positive market environment, influenced by strong competition and excess inventories.
    • Adjustments across the industry have resulted from prior years' overproduction, affecting ordering behavior and production capacity.
    • The revised outlook for 2025 includes an expected Group revenue of around one billion euros.
    • The adjusted EBITDA margin forecast is now between 3.2% and 4.2%, down from the previous guidance of 5.0% to 5.5%.
    • The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 regarding inside information disclosure.

    The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Knaus Tabbert is on 12.11.2025.

    The price of Knaus Tabbert at the time of the news was 19,220EUR and was down -4,47 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,260EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,21 % since publication.


    Knaus Tabbert

    ISIN:DE000A2YN504WKN:A2YN50





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
