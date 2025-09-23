Knaus Tabbert Adjusts 2025 Forecast: Management Board Decision

Knaus Tabbert AG's Management Board has adjusted the forecast for the 2025 financial year due to positive order intake from recent trade fairs.

The company faces ongoing margin pressure despite a generally positive market environment, influenced by strong competition and excess inventories.

Adjustments across the industry have resulted from prior years' overproduction, affecting ordering behavior and production capacity.

The revised outlook for 2025 includes an expected Group revenue of around one billion euros.

The adjusted EBITDA margin forecast is now between 3.2% and 4.2%, down from the previous guidance of 5.0% to 5.5%.

The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 regarding inside information disclosure.

