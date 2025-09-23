Lanxess to Sell Envalior Shares by 2026: A Strategic Move

LANXESS has decided to exercise its right to sell its 40.94% stake in Envalior to its joint venture partner, Advent International, effective April 1, 2026.

The agreed base purchase price for the shares is approximately €1.2 billion, based on the valuation of LANXESS's High-Performance Materials business.

The purchase price may be adjusted based on Envalior's EBITDA performance in the twelve months leading up to the sale date.

If the sale does not occur in 2026, Advent has the option to acquire the shares at the same price in 2027, and LANXESS can offer the shares again in 2028 without financing conditions.

A shareholder loan of €200 million will be assumed and refunded by the joint venture partner in 2028, proportional to the shares sold.

LANXESS contributed its High-Performance Materials business, valued at €2.5 billion, to the joint venture with Advent, which was established on April 1, 2023.

The next important date, Press release regarding the quarterly report (as of Q3), at Lanxess is on 06.11.2025.

The price of Lanxess at the time of the news was 23,230EUR and was up +4,03 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.298,72PKT (+0,07 %).





