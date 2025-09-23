Foxconn Interconnect Technology Unveils New Mobility Brand
One Mobility
Taipei (ots) - Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT), a global leader in
connectivity solutions and a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group, has
announced the launch of One Mobility, its new mobility brand. The launch marks
FIT's bold entry into the mobility space, driven by transformative trends such
as electrification, connectivity, and autonomous driving.
Since 2020, FIT has advanced innovation through its "3+3" strategy, identifying
Electrified Vehicles as a core growth pillar alongside 5G AIoT and audio
technologies. One Mobility positions the company at the intersection of
electronics innovation and automotive expertise.
A New Standard in Mobility Manufacturing
One Mobility is a build-to-print manufacturing partner, supporting automotive
customers end-to-end - from concept design and co-development to large-scale
production. Leveraging more than 90 years of German automotive engineering
expertise, the brand combines precision manufacturing with FIT's cutting-edge
electronics capabilities to accelerate intelligent, electrified, and connected
mobility innovations.The company offers end-to-end solutions spanning power
distribution systems, high- and low-voltage modules, safety and accessory
components, and advanced charging systems - covering in-cabin, in-vehicle, and
off-vehicle applications. Beyond manufacturing, One Mobility specializes in
integration expertise, seamlessly connecting data, power, and sensing to
redefine what's possible in modern mobility.
Global Reach, Heritage of Excellence
Operating in 40+ locations across Europe, Asia, North America, and the Middle
East and Africa, One Mobility partners with leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.
The company builds on the legacy of formerly acquired German brands, Autokabel
and Voltaira, recognized for engineering excellence and manufacturing precision.
Leadership Perspective
"One Mobility is more than a brand - it represents unity, innovation, and scale
within the FIT Group," said Sidney Lu, CEO of FIT Group. "It combines decades of
automotive expertise with the capabilities of the world's largest electronics
manufacturer, delivering quality and customer-centric solutions across the full
product lifecycle."
"Automotive customers need a true development and production partner," said
Martin Weidlich, CEO of One Mobility GmbH. "By combining deep automotive
know-how with FIT's electronics leadership, we move fast, think differently, and
help our customers stay ahead in a rapidly changing mobility landscape."
Driving Connectivity Forward
One Mobility reflects FIT's ambition to be a driving force in the global
mobility ecosystem, delivering differentiated build-to-print capabilities and
design-to-delivery support for next-generation vehicle components, modules, and
subsystems.
About Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT Hon Teng)
Foxconn Interconnect Technology (HKEX: 6088) was listed on the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange in 2017 and is the largest consumer electronics connector manufacturer
in Asia. While connectors remain its core business, the company has
strategically expanded in recent years into 5G AIoT, Mobility, and Audio, while
also entering the consumer brand sector. For more information, please visit the
company's website at http://www.fit-foxconn.com "
