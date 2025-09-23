    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsFoxconn Interconnect Technology Limited (doing business FIT Hon Teng Limited) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Foxconn Interconnect Technology Limited (doing business FIT Hon Teng Limited)

    Taipei (ots) - Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT), a global leader in
    connectivity solutions and a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group, has
    announced the launch of One Mobility, its new mobility brand. The launch marks
    FIT's bold entry into the mobility space, driven by transformative trends such
    as electrification, connectivity, and autonomous driving.

    Since 2020, FIT has advanced innovation through its "3+3" strategy, identifying
    Electrified Vehicles as a core growth pillar alongside 5G AIoT and audio
    technologies. One Mobility positions the company at the intersection of
    electronics innovation and automotive expertise.

    A New Standard in Mobility Manufacturing

    One Mobility is a build-to-print manufacturing partner, supporting automotive
    customers end-to-end - from concept design and co-development to large-scale
    production. Leveraging more than 90 years of German automotive engineering
    expertise, the brand combines precision manufacturing with FIT's cutting-edge
    electronics capabilities to accelerate intelligent, electrified, and connected
    mobility innovations.The company offers end-to-end solutions spanning power
    distribution systems, high- and low-voltage modules, safety and accessory
    components, and advanced charging systems - covering in-cabin, in-vehicle, and
    off-vehicle applications. Beyond manufacturing, One Mobility specializes in
    integration expertise, seamlessly connecting data, power, and sensing to
    redefine what's possible in modern mobility.

    Global Reach, Heritage of Excellence

    Operating in 40+ locations across Europe, Asia, North America, and the Middle
    East and Africa, One Mobility partners with leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.
    The company builds on the legacy of formerly acquired German brands, Autokabel
    and Voltaira, recognized for engineering excellence and manufacturing precision.

    Leadership Perspective

    "One Mobility is more than a brand - it represents unity, innovation, and scale
    within the FIT Group," said Sidney Lu, CEO of FIT Group. "It combines decades of
    automotive expertise with the capabilities of the world's largest electronics
    manufacturer, delivering quality and customer-centric solutions across the full
    product lifecycle."

    "Automotive customers need a true development and production partner," said
    Martin Weidlich, CEO of One Mobility GmbH. "By combining deep automotive
    know-how with FIT's electronics leadership, we move fast, think differently, and
    help our customers stay ahead in a rapidly changing mobility landscape."

    Driving Connectivity Forward

    One Mobility reflects FIT's ambition to be a driving force in the global
    mobility ecosystem, delivering differentiated build-to-print capabilities and
    design-to-delivery support for next-generation vehicle components, modules, and
    subsystems.

    About Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT Hon Teng)

    Foxconn Interconnect Technology (HKEX: 6088) was listed on the Hong Kong Stock
    Exchange in 2017 and is the largest consumer electronics connector manufacturer
    in Asia. While connectors remain its core business, the company has
    strategically expanded in recent years into 5G AIoT, Mobility, and Audio, while
    also entering the consumer brand sector. For more information, please visit the
    company's website at http://www.fit-foxconn.com "

    News Contact:

    EMAIL: mailto:fit-ir@fit-foxconn.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180983/6123606
    OTS: Foxconn Interconnect Technology


