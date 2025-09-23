Taipei (ots) - Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT), a global leader in

connectivity solutions and a subsidiary of Hon Hai Technology Group, has

announced the launch of One Mobility, its new mobility brand. The launch marks

FIT's bold entry into the mobility space, driven by transformative trends such

as electrification, connectivity, and autonomous driving.



Since 2020, FIT has advanced innovation through its "3+3" strategy, identifying

Electrified Vehicles as a core growth pillar alongside 5G AIoT and audio

technologies. One Mobility positions the company at the intersection of

electronics innovation and automotive expertise.





A New Standard in Mobility ManufacturingOne Mobility is a build-to-print manufacturing partner, supporting automotivecustomers end-to-end - from concept design and co-development to large-scaleproduction. Leveraging more than 90 years of German automotive engineeringexpertise, the brand combines precision manufacturing with FIT's cutting-edgeelectronics capabilities to accelerate intelligent, electrified, and connectedmobility innovations.The company offers end-to-end solutions spanning powerdistribution systems, high- and low-voltage modules, safety and accessorycomponents, and advanced charging systems - covering in-cabin, in-vehicle, andoff-vehicle applications. Beyond manufacturing, One Mobility specializes inintegration expertise, seamlessly connecting data, power, and sensing toredefine what's possible in modern mobility.Global Reach, Heritage of ExcellenceOperating in 40+ locations across Europe, Asia, North America, and the MiddleEast and Africa, One Mobility partners with leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.The company builds on the legacy of formerly acquired German brands, Autokabeland Voltaira, recognized for engineering excellence and manufacturing precision.Leadership Perspective"One Mobility is more than a brand - it represents unity, innovation, and scalewithin the FIT Group," said Sidney Lu, CEO of FIT Group. "It combines decades ofautomotive expertise with the capabilities of the world's largest electronicsmanufacturer, delivering quality and customer-centric solutions across the fullproduct lifecycle.""Automotive customers need a true development and production partner," saidMartin Weidlich, CEO of One Mobility GmbH. "By combining deep automotiveknow-how with FIT's electronics leadership, we move fast, think differently, andhelp our customers stay ahead in a rapidly changing mobility landscape."Driving Connectivity ForwardOne Mobility reflects FIT's ambition to be a driving force in the globalmobility ecosystem, delivering differentiated build-to-print capabilities anddesign-to-delivery support for next-generation vehicle components, modules, andsubsystems.