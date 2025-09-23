DAX, Cassava Sciences & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Cassava Sciences
|+18,24 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|POET Technologies
|+16,21 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|3D Systems
|+16,13 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Intellego Technologies
|-10,00 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Knaus Tabbert
|-11,10 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding
|-14,33 %
|Pharmaindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Plug Power
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥈
|NEL ASA
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|Ballard Power Systems
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|AFC Energy
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|320
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|60
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gold
|50
|Rohstoffe
|TeamViewer
|49
|Informationstechnologie
|BYD
|32
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|NORMA Group
|31
|Maschinenbau
Cassava Sciences
Wochenperformance: +38,89 %
Platz 1
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: +1,60 %
Platz 2
3D Systems
Wochenperformance: +8,13 %
Platz 3
Intellego Technologies
Wochenperformance: -15,24 %
Platz 4
Knaus Tabbert
Wochenperformance: +10,41 %
Platz 5
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding
Wochenperformance: -5,83 %
Platz 6
Plug Power
Wochenperformance: +72,14 %
Platz 7
NEL ASA
Wochenperformance: -0,87 %
Platz 8
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: +33,90 %
Platz 9
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: -20,51 %
Platz 10
AFC Energy
Wochenperformance: +20,55 %
Platz 11
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +67,66 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,69 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +12,39 %
Platz 14
Gold
Wochenperformance: +1,70 %
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -1,81 %
Platz 16
BYD
Wochenperformance: -2,57 %
Platz 17
NORMA Group
Wochenperformance: +7,13 %
Platz 18
