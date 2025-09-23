Accentro's Restructuring Plan Approved by Court & Majority Vote
Accentro Real Estate AG is poised for transformation with its restructuring plan approved by key stakeholders, marking a new chapter in its strategic journey.
Foto: Paul Skupin/Geisler-Fotopress - picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress
- Accentro Real Estate AG's restructuring plan was approved by four out of five voting groups.
- The approval was confirmed by the competent restructuring court during a discussion and voting meeting.
- The company will begin implementing the restructuring plan promptly.
- Detailed information about the planned measures has been provided in previous announcements from March and July 2025.
- The announcement was made on September 23, 2025, as part of inside information disclosure under EU regulations.
- Accentro is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
