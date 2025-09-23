Accentro's Restructuring Plan Approved by Court & Majority Vote

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAccentro Real Estate AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Accentro Real Estate
    Accentro Real Estate AG is poised for transformation with its restructuring plan approved by key stakeholders, marking a new chapter in its strategic journey.

    • Accentro Real Estate AG's restructuring plan was approved by four out of five voting groups.
    • The approval was confirmed by the competent restructuring court during a discussion and voting meeting.
    • The company will begin implementing the restructuring plan promptly.
    • Detailed information about the planned measures has been provided in previous announcements from March and July 2025.
    • The announcement was made on September 23, 2025, as part of inside information disclosure under EU regulations.
    • Accentro is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

    The next important date, Publication of interim report as of September 30, 2025., at Accentro Real Estate is on 03.11.2025.

    The price of Accentro Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,1275EUR and was down -3,77 % compared with the previous day.


    Accentro Real Estate

    -3,77 %
    +26,07 %
    -19,39 %
    -36,97 %
    -72,94 %
    -94,48 %
    -98,53 %
    -95,03 %
    -99,64 %
    ISIN:DE000A0KFKB3WKN:A0KFKB





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



