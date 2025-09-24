PANTAFLIX & PAL Next AG: 2025 Mid-Year Performance on Track

PAL Next AG reported revenues of EUR 0.6 million in H1 2025, down from EUR 1.2 million in H1 2024, due to intensified production activity.

The Group's total operating performance for H1 2025 was EUR 0.9 million, compared to EUR 1.5 million in H1 2024.

EBIT improved to EUR -1.4 million in H1 2025, an increase from EUR -2.2 million in H1 2024, due to cost optimization efforts.

Storybook Studios, a subsidiary of PAL Next, made significant advancements in hybrid production methods combining AI and human storytelling.

The company confirmed its revenue guidance for 2025, expecting between EUR 21 million and EUR 23 million, with a slight adjustment in EBIT expectations.

PAL Next AG is positioned as a leading entertainment group focusing on film and series production, leveraging AI, and collaborating with major partners like Amazon and Netflix.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Halbjahresabschluss" to English is "Publication of Half-Year Financial Statements.", at PANTAFLIX is on 30.09.2025.

The price of PANTAFLIX at the time of the news was 1,2950EUR and was up +0,39 % compared with the previous day.






