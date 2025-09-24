Almonty Industries, Lithium Americas & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Robert - stock.adobe.com
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lithium Americas
|+80,69 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Pilbara Minerals
|+7,62 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|DroneShield
|+5,61 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Pop Mart International Group
|-3,47 %
|Konsum
|🟥
|Fast Retailing
|-3,74 %
|Einzelhandel
|🟥
|Telix Pharmaceuticals
|-6,76 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Alibaba Group
|Einzelhandel
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Baidu
|Internet
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|Republic Technologies Incorporation
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|74
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|NORMA Group
|38
|Maschinenbau
|🥉
|Gold
|36
|Rohstoffe
|Tesla
|29
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Opendoor Technologies
|24
|Informationstechnologie
|BYD
|24
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Lithium Americas
Wochenperformance: +70,78 %
Wochenperformance: +70,78 %
Platz 1
Pilbara Minerals
Wochenperformance: +7,47 %
Wochenperformance: +7,47 %
Platz 2
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +16,65 %
Wochenperformance: +16,65 %
Platz 3
Pop Mart International Group
Wochenperformance: +1,43 %
Wochenperformance: +1,43 %
Platz 4
Fast Retailing
Wochenperformance: -3,95 %
Wochenperformance: -3,95 %
Platz 5
Telix Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +11,96 %
Wochenperformance: +11,96 %
Platz 6
Alibaba Group
Wochenperformance: +5,90 %
Wochenperformance: +5,90 %
Platz 7
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +16,65 %
Wochenperformance: +16,65 %
Platz 8
Baidu
Wochenperformance: -5,15 %
Wochenperformance: -5,15 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +21,50 %
Wochenperformance: +21,50 %
Platz 10
Republic Technologies Incorporation
Wochenperformance: -0,23 %
Wochenperformance: -0,23 %
Platz 11
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -5,60 %
Wochenperformance: -5,60 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +21,50 %
Wochenperformance: +21,50 %
Platz 13
NORMA Group
Wochenperformance: -7,81 %
Wochenperformance: -7,81 %
Platz 14
Gold
Wochenperformance: +2,45 %
Wochenperformance: +2,45 %
Platz 15
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +1,78 %
Wochenperformance: +1,78 %
Platz 16
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: -21,46 %
Wochenperformance: -21,46 %
Platz 17
BYD
Wochenperformance: -5,83 %
Wochenperformance: -5,83 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte