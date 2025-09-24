Kerry Establishes New Biotechnology Centre in Leipzig / Centre to facilitate cutting-edge innovations with wide range of applications across food, beverage and pharma
Leipzig (ots) - Kerry, a global leader in taste and nutrition, has today
inaugurated the Kerry Biotechnology Centre in Leipzig, Germany, which will focus
on the development of innovative biotech solutions across food, beverage, and
pharma applications.
New capabilities in biotechnology are opening the field to discoveries and
opportunities for innovative market solutions that can increase efficiencies
across a range of food production processes, overcome ingredient scarcity, and
create products tailored to precise needs - improving human health and product
functionality.
Kerry has significantly developed its biotechnology capabilities recently,
having built a dedicated technology and manufacturing footprint through a
combination of strategic acquisitions and organic investment. The Biotechnology
Centre in Leipzig will further enhance Kerry's global infrastructure in this
space.
Leipzig has been chosen as the location for the new facility, given the
exceptional biotechnology skills base and research cluster that has developed in
the city. c-LEcta, which was acquired by Kerry in 2022 for its specialist
capabilities in enzymes and biotechnology, was itself established in 2004 as a
spin-out from the University of Leipzig.
Kerry's biotechnology research and production infrastructure spans three
continents and is led and co-ordinated from Kerry's Global Innovation Centre in
Ireland. Aligned with the Group's sustainable nutrition strategy, the new
Biotechnology Centre in Leipzig will be directed by Dr. Marc Struhalla, the
founder of c-LEcta, and will draw on the work of over 100 scientists and
technical experts, including 34 PhDs based in the centre. The primary activities
that will be undertaken at the new facility include enzyme and strain
identification and engineering, fermentation and bioprocess development and
scale-up, and production. Novel enzymes are selected from nature, and can then
be tailored to perform specific functions with applications in a broad spectrum
of use cases. Some of the innovative products utilising biotech capabilities
which have already been commercialised by Kerry include;
- ACRYLERASE(TM) - a new-to-world enzyme solution capable of removing acrylamide
in instant coffee;
- DENARASE® - a best-in-class enzyme solution designed to remove residual DNA
and utilised in the manufacturing of vaccines and gene and cell therapies;
- BIOBAKE(TM) - enzymes which dramatically increases shelf-life, and
processability of baked products.
Following the opening in Leipzig, Kerry CEO, Edmond Scanlon said: "Biotechnology
solutions present a new horizon of innovation and opportunity for global food,
beverage and pharmaceutical markets. Kerry's existing portfolio of biotech
capabilities, which has been built up over the past 20 years, together with this
new Biotechnology Centre, enables us to play a leading role in bringing the next
generation of discoveries in this space to market, supporting our customers, as
they meet consumer needs for sustainable nutrition".
About Kerry Group:
Kerry is a world-leading taste and nutrition partner for the food, beverage, and
pharmaceutical sectors. We innovate with our customers to create great-tasting
products, with improved nutrition and functionality, while ensuring a better
impact for the planet. Our leading consumer insights, global RD&A team of 1,200+
food scientists, and extensive global footprint enable us to solve our
customers' complex challenges with differentiated solutions. At Kerry, we are
driven to be our customers' most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable
nutrition. For more information, visit http://www.kerry.com .
Contact:
For further information, contact mailto:media@kerry.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181036/6124096
OTS: Kerry Group
