    Kerry Establishes New Biotechnology Centre in Leipzig / Centre to facilitate cutting-edge innovations with wide range of applications across food, beverage and pharma

    Leipzig (ots) - Kerry, a global leader in taste and nutrition, has today
    inaugurated the Kerry Biotechnology Centre in Leipzig, Germany, which will focus
    on the development of innovative biotech solutions across food, beverage, and
    pharma applications.

    New capabilities in biotechnology are opening the field to discoveries and
    opportunities for innovative market solutions that can increase efficiencies
    across a range of food production processes, overcome ingredient scarcity, and
    create products tailored to precise needs - improving human health and product
    functionality.

    Kerry has significantly developed its biotechnology capabilities recently,
    having built a dedicated technology and manufacturing footprint through a
    combination of strategic acquisitions and organic investment. The Biotechnology
    Centre in Leipzig will further enhance Kerry's global infrastructure in this
    space.

    Leipzig has been chosen as the location for the new facility, given the
    exceptional biotechnology skills base and research cluster that has developed in
    the city. c-LEcta, which was acquired by Kerry in 2022 for its specialist
    capabilities in enzymes and biotechnology, was itself established in 2004 as a
    spin-out from the University of Leipzig.

    Kerry's biotechnology research and production infrastructure spans three
    continents and is led and co-ordinated from Kerry's Global Innovation Centre in
    Ireland. Aligned with the Group's sustainable nutrition strategy, the new
    Biotechnology Centre in Leipzig will be directed by Dr. Marc Struhalla, the
    founder of c-LEcta, and will draw on the work of over 100 scientists and
    technical experts, including 34 PhDs based in the centre. The primary activities
    that will be undertaken at the new facility include enzyme and strain
    identification and engineering, fermentation and bioprocess development and
    scale-up, and production. Novel enzymes are selected from nature, and can then
    be tailored to perform specific functions with applications in a broad spectrum
    of use cases. Some of the innovative products utilising biotech capabilities
    which have already been commercialised by Kerry include;

    - ACRYLERASE(TM) - a new-to-world enzyme solution capable of removing acrylamide
    in instant coffee;
    - DENARASE® - a best-in-class enzyme solution designed to remove residual DNA
    and utilised in the manufacturing of vaccines and gene and cell therapies;
    - BIOBAKE(TM) - enzymes which dramatically increases shelf-life, and
    processability of baked products.

    Following the opening in Leipzig, Kerry CEO, Edmond Scanlon said: "Biotechnology
    solutions present a new horizon of innovation and opportunity for global food,
    beverage and pharmaceutical markets. Kerry's existing portfolio of biotech
    capabilities, which has been built up over the past 20 years, together with this
    new Biotechnology Centre, enables us to play a leading role in bringing the next
    generation of discoveries in this space to market, supporting our customers, as
    they meet consumer needs for sustainable nutrition".

    About Kerry Group:

    Kerry is a world-leading taste and nutrition partner for the food, beverage, and
    pharmaceutical sectors. We innovate with our customers to create great-tasting
    products, with improved nutrition and functionality, while ensuring a better
    impact for the planet. Our leading consumer insights, global RD&A team of 1,200+
    food scientists, and extensive global footprint enable us to solve our
    customers' complex challenges with differentiated solutions. At Kerry, we are
    driven to be our customers' most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable
    nutrition. For more information, visit http://www.kerry.com .

