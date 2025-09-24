Kerry Establishes New Biotechnology Centre in Leipzig / Centre to facilitate cutting-edge innovations with wide range of applications across food, beverage and pharma

Leipzig (ots) - Kerry, a global leader in taste and nutrition, has today

inaugurated the Kerry Biotechnology Centre in Leipzig, Germany, which will focus

on the development of innovative biotech solutions across food, beverage, and

pharma applications.



New capabilities in biotechnology are opening the field to discoveries and

opportunities for innovative market solutions that can increase efficiencies

across a range of food production processes, overcome ingredient scarcity, and

create products tailored to precise needs - improving human health and product

functionality.





Kerry has significantly developed its biotechnology capabilities recently,

having built a dedicated technology and manufacturing footprint through a

combination of strategic acquisitions and organic investment. The Biotechnology

Centre in Leipzig will further enhance Kerry's global infrastructure in this

space.



Leipzig has been chosen as the location for the new facility, given the

exceptional biotechnology skills base and research cluster that has developed in

the city. c-LEcta, which was acquired by Kerry in 2022 for its specialist

capabilities in enzymes and biotechnology, was itself established in 2004 as a

spin-out from the University of Leipzig.



Kerry's biotechnology research and production infrastructure spans three

continents and is led and co-ordinated from Kerry's Global Innovation Centre in

Ireland. Aligned with the Group's sustainable nutrition strategy, the new

Biotechnology Centre in Leipzig will be directed by Dr. Marc Struhalla, the

founder of c-LEcta, and will draw on the work of over 100 scientists and

technical experts, including 34 PhDs based in the centre. The primary activities

that will be undertaken at the new facility include enzyme and strain

identification and engineering, fermentation and bioprocess development and

scale-up, and production. Novel enzymes are selected from nature, and can then

be tailored to perform specific functions with applications in a broad spectrum

of use cases. Some of the innovative products utilising biotech capabilities

which have already been commercialised by Kerry include;



- ACRYLERASE(TM) - a new-to-world enzyme solution capable of removing acrylamide

in instant coffee;

- DENARASE® - a best-in-class enzyme solution designed to remove residual DNA

and utilised in the manufacturing of vaccines and gene and cell therapies;

- BIOBAKE(TM) - enzymes which dramatically increases shelf-life, and

processability of baked products.



Following the opening in Leipzig, Kerry CEO, Edmond Scanlon said: "Biotechnology

solutions present a new horizon of innovation and opportunity for global food,

beverage and pharmaceutical markets. Kerry's existing portfolio of biotech

capabilities, which has been built up over the past 20 years, together with this

new Biotechnology Centre, enables us to play a leading role in bringing the next

generation of discoveries in this space to market, supporting our customers, as

they meet consumer needs for sustainable nutrition".



About Kerry Group:



Kerry is a world-leading taste and nutrition partner for the food, beverage, and

pharmaceutical sectors. We innovate with our customers to create great-tasting

products, with improved nutrition and functionality, while ensuring a better

impact for the planet. Our leading consumer insights, global RD&A team of 1,200+

food scientists, and extensive global footprint enable us to solve our

customers' complex challenges with differentiated solutions. At Kerry, we are

driven to be our customers' most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable

nutrition. For more information, visit http://www.kerry.com .



