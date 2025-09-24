Gateway to the world
Krombacher International presents itself at Anuga 2025 (FOTO)
Krombach/Germany (ots) - From October 4 to 8, the international food and
beverage industry will meet at Anuga in Cologne - the world's leading trade fair
for the food industry. The Krombacher Group will also be represented by its
foreign subsidiary Krombacher International. The focus will be on the
international core portfolio of Krombacher Pils and the Bavarian speciality
Starnberger Hell. The brand belongs to Starnberger Brauerei, a strategic partner
of Krombacher Brauerei.
"Anuga is a gateway to the world for us. Although Germany is a large market, it
accounts for less than five per cent of global beer consumption. That's why we
use the trade fair to get to know new partners and strengthen existing
relationships," explains Dirk Nuber, Head of Marketing Krombacher International.
"Our aim is to further establish Krombacher and Starnberger internationally and
to grow into new markets together with strong partners".
beverage industry will meet at Anuga in Cologne - the world's leading trade fair
for the food industry. The Krombacher Group will also be represented by its
foreign subsidiary Krombacher International. The focus will be on the
international core portfolio of Krombacher Pils and the Bavarian speciality
Starnberger Hell. The brand belongs to Starnberger Brauerei, a strategic partner
of Krombacher Brauerei.
"Anuga is a gateway to the world for us. Although Germany is a large market, it
accounts for less than five per cent of global beer consumption. That's why we
use the trade fair to get to know new partners and strengthen existing
relationships," explains Dirk Nuber, Head of Marketing Krombacher International.
"Our aim is to further establish Krombacher and Starnberger internationally and
to grow into new markets together with strong partners".
In addition to its proven beer portfolio, the company is bringing the trendy
"Beer & Food Pairing" trend to the Anuga stand. Together with one of the world's
best pizza masters Sasà Martucci, a Krombacher customer from the Naples region,
Krombacher International will be demonstrating the perfect combination of pizza
and beer.
Market leader in Germany - challenger internationally
While Krombacher has been the market leader in Germany for over 25 years,
Krombacher International is working to further establish the brand worldwide.
The focus is on naturalness and authenticity. "Our partners keep telling us:
Please send us the original. And that's exactly what we do. We bring Krombacher
beers from the Krombach Valley to the world," explains Dirk Nuber.
Krombacher International prioritises long-term relationships. Krombacher's
international business, which has been growing steadily for years, is based on
strong partners, reliability and the highest product quality. Whether in Europe,
Asia or America, at major festivals, in urban catering establishments or on
supermarket shelves, Krombacher relies on its greatest strength worldwide:
natural, authentic encounters and shared experiences.
Visitors will find Krombacher International and Starnberger at Anuga 2025 in
Cologne in Hall 07.1, Stand E011.
About Krombacher
Family-run and with a deep respect for nature, Germany's #1 premium beer brand
has been producing its superior beers exclusively in the green Krombach valley,
Central Germany, since 1803. Combining the original methods of traditional
brewing craft with state-of-the art technology, the brewery only uses the finest
natural ingredients to deliver high-class beers. For the precious water,
Krombacher beers benefit from the local Felsquellwasser® found in 48 wells
within 3 km of the brewery. The special water is naturally soft and low in
mineral content, providing the beer with its unique, recognisably refreshing and
crisp taste. Being Germany's Top 1 beer brand and one of the most modern
beverage suppliers in Europe, the Krombacher beers are now available in more
than 50 export markets around the world. In addition to the flagship Krombacher
Pils, the ever-expanding portfolio of authentic Krombacher products provides
consumers with a broad variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to
choose from.
Press contact:
Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co. KG
Peter Lemm, Company Spokesperson
Hagener Strasse 261
57223 Kreuztal-Krombach
Mail: mailto:press@krombacher.com
Phone: + 49 (0) 2732 880 872
Website: http://www.krombacher.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42000/6124230
OTS: Krombacher Brauerei GmbH & Co.
"Beer & Food Pairing" trend to the Anuga stand. Together with one of the world's
best pizza masters Sasà Martucci, a Krombacher customer from the Naples region,
Krombacher International will be demonstrating the perfect combination of pizza
and beer.
Market leader in Germany - challenger internationally
While Krombacher has been the market leader in Germany for over 25 years,
Krombacher International is working to further establish the brand worldwide.
The focus is on naturalness and authenticity. "Our partners keep telling us:
Please send us the original. And that's exactly what we do. We bring Krombacher
beers from the Krombach Valley to the world," explains Dirk Nuber.
Krombacher International prioritises long-term relationships. Krombacher's
international business, which has been growing steadily for years, is based on
strong partners, reliability and the highest product quality. Whether in Europe,
Asia or America, at major festivals, in urban catering establishments or on
supermarket shelves, Krombacher relies on its greatest strength worldwide:
natural, authentic encounters and shared experiences.
Visitors will find Krombacher International and Starnberger at Anuga 2025 in
Cologne in Hall 07.1, Stand E011.
About Krombacher
Family-run and with a deep respect for nature, Germany's #1 premium beer brand
has been producing its superior beers exclusively in the green Krombach valley,
Central Germany, since 1803. Combining the original methods of traditional
brewing craft with state-of-the art technology, the brewery only uses the finest
natural ingredients to deliver high-class beers. For the precious water,
Krombacher beers benefit from the local Felsquellwasser® found in 48 wells
within 3 km of the brewery. The special water is naturally soft and low in
mineral content, providing the beer with its unique, recognisably refreshing and
crisp taste. Being Germany's Top 1 beer brand and one of the most modern
beverage suppliers in Europe, the Krombacher beers are now available in more
than 50 export markets around the world. In addition to the flagship Krombacher
Pils, the ever-expanding portfolio of authentic Krombacher products provides
consumers with a broad variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to
choose from.
Press contact:
Krombacher Brauerei Bernhard Schadeberg GmbH & Co. KG
Peter Lemm, Company Spokesperson
Hagener Strasse 261
57223 Kreuztal-Krombach
Mail: mailto:press@krombacher.com
Phone: + 49 (0) 2732 880 872
Website: http://www.krombacher.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/42000/6124230
OTS: Krombacher Brauerei GmbH & Co.
Autor folgen