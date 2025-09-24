Krombacher International presents itself at Anuga 2025 (FOTO)

Krombach/Germany (ots) - From October 4 to 8, the international food and

beverage industry will meet at Anuga in Cologne - the world's leading trade fair

for the food industry. The Krombacher Group will also be represented by its

foreign subsidiary Krombacher International. The focus will be on the

international core portfolio of Krombacher Pils and the Bavarian speciality

Starnberger Hell. The brand belongs to Starnberger Brauerei, a strategic partner

of Krombacher Brauerei.



"Anuga is a gateway to the world for us. Although Germany is a large market, it

accounts for less than five per cent of global beer consumption. That's why we

use the trade fair to get to know new partners and strengthen existing

relationships," explains Dirk Nuber, Head of Marketing Krombacher International.

"Our aim is to further establish Krombacher and Starnberger internationally and

to grow into new markets together with strong partners".





In addition to its proven beer portfolio, the company is bringing the trendy

"Beer & Food Pairing" trend to the Anuga stand. Together with one of the world's

best pizza masters Sasà Martucci, a Krombacher customer from the Naples region,

Krombacher International will be demonstrating the perfect combination of pizza

and beer.



Market leader in Germany - challenger internationally



While Krombacher has been the market leader in Germany for over 25 years,

Krombacher International is working to further establish the brand worldwide.

The focus is on naturalness and authenticity. "Our partners keep telling us:

Please send us the original. And that's exactly what we do. We bring Krombacher

beers from the Krombach Valley to the world," explains Dirk Nuber.



Krombacher International prioritises long-term relationships. Krombacher's

international business, which has been growing steadily for years, is based on

strong partners, reliability and the highest product quality. Whether in Europe,

Asia or America, at major festivals, in urban catering establishments or on

supermarket shelves, Krombacher relies on its greatest strength worldwide:

natural, authentic encounters and shared experiences.



Visitors will find Krombacher International and Starnberger at Anuga 2025 in

Cologne in Hall 07.1, Stand E011.



About Krombacher



Family-run and with a deep respect for nature, Germany's #1 premium beer brand

has been producing its superior beers exclusively in the green Krombach valley,

Central Germany, since 1803. Combining the original methods of traditional

brewing craft with state-of-the art technology, the brewery only uses the finest

natural ingredients to deliver high-class beers. For the precious water,

Krombacher beers benefit from the local Felsquellwasser® found in 48 wells

within 3 km of the brewery. The special water is naturally soft and low in

mineral content, providing the beer with its unique, recognisably refreshing and

crisp taste. Being Germany's Top 1 beer brand and one of the most modern

beverage suppliers in Europe, the Krombacher beers are now available in more

than 50 export markets around the world. In addition to the flagship Krombacher

Pils, the ever-expanding portfolio of authentic Krombacher products provides

consumers with a broad variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to

choose from.



