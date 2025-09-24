Commerzbank Launches €1B Share Buyback Program

Commerzbank AG has announced a share buyback program with a total volume of up to 1 billion euros.

The share buyback is set to commence on September 25, 2025, and is expected to be completed by February 10, 2026.

The details of the share buyback program will be disclosed in accordance with EU regulations.

The repurchased shares will be redeemed by Commerzbank AG.

The announcement includes forward-looking statements regarding the bank's future business and financial results, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Commerzbank has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the release date.

The next important date, The translation of "Ergebnis Q3 2025" to English is "Result Q3 2025.", at Commerzbank is on 06.11.2025.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 31,18EUR and was up +0,63 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.555,00PKT (+0,07 %).





