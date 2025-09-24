Commerzbank Kicks Off €1bn Share Buyback

Commerzbank is initiating a share buyback program worth €1 billion starting on September 25, 2025, expected to conclude by February 10, 2026.

This marks Commerzbank's fifth share buyback since 2023, with prior approval from the European Central Bank and the German Finance Agency.

CEO Bettina Orlopp emphasized that returning capital to shareholders is a key part of the bank's value creation strategy.

CFO Carsten Schmitt stated the bank aims to steadily increase capital returns to shareholders until 2028.

The buyback will also include a separate purchase of shares worth up to €15.5 million for an upcoming employee share program.

Progress on the share buybacks will be reported weekly on Commerzbank's website.

The next important date, The translation of "Ergebnis Q3 2025" to English is "Result Q3 2025.", at Commerzbank is on 06.11.2025.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 31,44EUR and was up +1,47 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.556,50PKT (+0,08 %).





