KWS Wraps Up FY 2024/25, Sets Stage for Profitable Growth

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA reported a successful fiscal year 2024/2025 with net sales growing organically by 1% to €1.68 billion and an EBITDA margin of 20.9%.

The company achieved a significant increase in free cash flow to €123.2 million and reduced net debt to €61.6 million.

Strategic priorities were refined, focusing on profitable growth and setting medium-term targets for 2025-2028, including organic growth of 3% to 5% per annum and an EBITDA margin of 19% to 21%.

A new dividend policy was adopted, increasing the payout ratio to 25% to 30% of adjusted earnings after taxes, with a proposed dividend increase to €1.25 per share.

For the fiscal year 2025/2026, KWS forecasts organic net sales growth of around 3% and an EBITDA margin between 19% and 21%.

KWS continues to focus on expanding market leadership, scaling activities in high-value areas, and accelerating innovations in plant breeding, aiming for long-term sustainable growth.

The next important date, The German word "Analystenveranstaltung" translates to "analyst event" or "analyst meeting" in English., at KWS SAAT is on 25.09.2025.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.027,33PKT (+0,16 %).





