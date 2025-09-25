MPC Capital's Profitable Growth Surge in H1 2025
MPC Capital sails through 2025 with robust growth, reporting a half-year revenue of EUR 21.6 million and a 10% rise in assets under management, setting a promising course for the future.
- MPC Capital reported half-year revenue of EUR 21.6 million in 2025, with management fees up by 5% compared to the previous year.
- Assets under management increased by 10% year-on-year to EUR 5.3 billion.
- Earnings before taxes (EBT) for the first half of 2025 were EUR 12.8 million, down from the previous year due to high exit proceeds in 2024.
- Earnings per share increased significantly from EUR 0.28 to EUR 0.32.
- MPC Capital confirmed its forecast for full-year 2025, expecting consolidated revenue between EUR 43.0 million and EUR 47.0 million, and EBT between EUR 25.0 million and EUR 30.0 million.
- The company is expanding its service and investment activities in the Maritime and Energy Infrastructure segments, with significant newbuilding projects planned in the shipping sector.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Halbjahresabschluss" to English is "Publication of Half-Year Financial Statements.", at MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital is on 25.09.2025.
