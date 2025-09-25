    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVerbio AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Verbio
    Verbio: 2024/25 EBITDA Confirmed, 2025/26 Recovery Expected

    Verbio SE faces a challenging fiscal year with a sharp EBITDA decline, yet remains committed to growth and sustainability through strategic investments and record production achievements.

    Verbio: 2024/25 EBITDA Confirmed, 2025/26 Recovery Expected
    Foto: Christophe Gateau - dpa
    • Verbio SE confirmed a preliminary EBITDA result of EUR 14.2 million for FY 2024/25, significantly down from EUR 121.6 million in the previous year.
    • The company reported a net financial debt of EUR 164 million, indicating effective liquidity management despite declining earnings.
    • Verbio achieved record production levels of 1.2 million tonnes of biodiesel and bioethanol, and 1.190 GWh of biomethane in FY 2024/25.
    • The management expects a significant EBITDA recovery in FY 2025/26, targeting a high double-digit million range, driven by improved market conditions and the ramp-up of the Nevada plant.
    • A proposal to suspend dividends was made due to limited liquidity from political decisions and a conservative distribution policy, with retained earnings carried forward to the next financial year.
    • The company is focusing on expanding its product range and improving competitiveness through efficiency measures and strategic investments in renewable chemicals and infrastructure.

    The next important date, Annual Press Conference FY 2024/2025, at Verbio is on 25.09.2025.

    The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 11,200EUR and was up +1,73 % compared with the previous day.
    8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,89 % since publication.


    Verbio

    ISIN:DE000A0JL9W6WKN:A0JL9W





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
