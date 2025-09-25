Birkenstock Holding Projects €2.09B Revenue, Reaffirms EBITDA Guidance
Birkenstock is stepping into the future with bold financial forecasts and strategic expansions, poised to elevate its market presence and production capabilities.
- Birkenstock expects fiscal 2025 revenues of at least €2.09 billion, surpassing previous guidance.
- The company reaffirms its adjusted EBITDA guidance of 31.3%-31.8% for fiscal 2025.
- Birkenstock announces the acquisition of a production facility near Dresden, Germany, for €18 million.
- The acquired facility includes 78,000 square meters of production and logistics space and 80,000 square meters of undeveloped land.
- The acquisition is expected to close in the fiscal first quarter ending December 31, 2025, and the facility is expected to be operational by the end of fiscal 2027.
- The acquisition will enhance Birkenstock's manufacturing capacity and support its revenue growth ambitions.
The next important date, quarterly report, at Birkenstock Holding is on 17.12.2025.
