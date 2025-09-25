Birkenstock Holding Projects €2.09B Revenue, Reaffirms EBITDA Guidance

Birkenstock expects fiscal 2025 revenues of at least €2.09 billion, surpassing previous guidance.

The company reaffirms its adjusted EBITDA guidance of 31.3%-31.8% for fiscal 2025.

Birkenstock announces the acquisition of a production facility near Dresden, Germany, for €18 million.

The acquired facility includes 78,000 square meters of production and logistics space and 80,000 square meters of undeveloped land.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fiscal first quarter ending December 31, 2025, and the facility is expected to be operational by the end of fiscal 2027.

The acquisition will enhance Birkenstock's manufacturing capacity and support its revenue growth ambitions.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Birkenstock Holding is on 17.12.2025.

