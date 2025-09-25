    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBirkenstock Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Birkenstock Holding
    Birkenstock Holding Projects €2.09B Revenue, Reaffirms EBITDA Guidance

    Birkenstock is stepping into the future with bold financial forecasts and strategic expansions, poised to elevate its market presence and production capabilities.

    Birkenstock Holding Projects €2.09B Revenue, Reaffirms EBITDA Guidance
    Foto: OceanProd - stock.adobe.com
    • Birkenstock expects fiscal 2025 revenues of at least €2.09 billion, surpassing previous guidance.
    • The company reaffirms its adjusted EBITDA guidance of 31.3%-31.8% for fiscal 2025.
    • Birkenstock announces the acquisition of a production facility near Dresden, Germany, for €18 million.
    • The acquired facility includes 78,000 square meters of production and logistics space and 80,000 square meters of undeveloped land.
    • The acquisition is expected to close in the fiscal first quarter ending December 31, 2025, and the facility is expected to be operational by the end of fiscal 2027.
    • The acquisition will enhance Birkenstock's manufacturing capacity and support its revenue growth ambitions.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Birkenstock Holding is on 17.12.2025.

    The price of Birkenstock Holding at the time of the news was 39,02EUR and was up +0,98 % compared with the previous day.


    Birkenstock Holding

    ISIN:JE00BS44BN30WKN:A3EXD1





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
