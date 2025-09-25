CYAN AG: Turnaround Success with Positive EBITDA in H1 2025

cyan AG successfully completed a turnaround with a positive EBITDA of EUR 0.5 million in the first half of 2025, compared to EUR -1.1 million in H1 2024.

Revenue increased by 37% to EUR 4.4 million in H1 2025, up from EUR 3.2 million in H1 2024.

The end customer base grew by 24% in the first half of 2025, contributing to 97% of total revenue through recurring revenues.

cyan AG extended its global group contract with the Orange Group and entered the Latin American market via Claro Chile, strengthening its international market position.

The company launched "cyan Guard 360," a cybersecurity solution for SMEs, and plans further market entries and partnerships.

The outlook for 2025 has been specified, with expected revenues between EUR 8.8 million and EUR 9.2 million and a slightly positive EBITDA.

The next important date at CYAN is on 25.09.2025.

The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 2,3600EUR and was down -0,84 % compared with the previous day.






