Knorr-Bremse's duagon Group Acquisition Spurs Rail Growth Surge
Knorr-Bremse's strategic acquisition of duagon Group marks a pivotal expansion in the global rail sector. Specializing in cutting-edge rail safety technology, duagon enhances Knorr-Bremse's innovation edge. This move promises to unlock new synergies, boosting both revenue and operational efficiency. With a €500 million deal, duagon's integration is set to propel Knorr-Bremse's growth trajectory.
Foto: Andreas Gebert - picture alliance / dpa
- Knorr-Bremse acquires duagon Group to enhance its global rail business.
- Duagon Group, based in Dietikon, Switzerland, specializes in hardware and software for safety-related rail applications.
- The acquisition is expected to create significant synergies in revenue and cost for Knorr-Bremse.
- Duagon employs around 750 people in eight countries and is projected to generate €175 million in revenue for 2026.
- The purchase price is approximately €500 million, with potential increases based on performance bonuses.
- The acquisition will be financed through available liquidity and existing credit lines, pending regulatory approvals.
The next important date, Q3/25 Financial Results, at Knorr-Bremse is on 30.10.2025.
The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 78,43EUR and was down -0,76 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.298,72PKT (-0,21 %).
