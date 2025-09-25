Knorr-Bremse's duagon Group Acquisition Spurs Rail Growth Surge

Knorr-Bremse acquires duagon Group to enhance its global rail business.

Duagon Group, based in Dietikon, Switzerland, specializes in hardware and software for safety-related rail applications.

The acquisition is expected to create significant synergies in revenue and cost for Knorr-Bremse.

Duagon employs around 750 people in eight countries and is projected to generate €175 million in revenue for 2026.

The purchase price is approximately €500 million, with potential increases based on performance bonuses.

The acquisition will be financed through available liquidity and existing credit lines, pending regulatory approvals.

The next important date, Q3/25 Financial Results, at Knorr-Bremse is on 30.10.2025.

The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 78,43EUR and was down -0,76 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.298,72PKT (-0,21 %).






