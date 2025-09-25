    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKnorr-Bremse AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Knorr-Bremse
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Knorr-Bremse's duagon Group Acquisition Spurs Rail Growth Surge

    Knorr-Bremse's strategic acquisition of duagon Group marks a pivotal expansion in the global rail sector. Specializing in cutting-edge rail safety technology, duagon enhances Knorr-Bremse's innovation edge. This move promises to unlock new synergies, boosting both revenue and operational efficiency. With a €500 million deal, duagon's integration is set to propel Knorr-Bremse's growth trajectory.

    Knorr-Bremse's duagon Group Acquisition Spurs Rail Growth Surge
    Foto: Andreas Gebert - picture alliance / dpa
    • Knorr-Bremse acquires duagon Group to enhance its global rail business.
    • Duagon Group, based in Dietikon, Switzerland, specializes in hardware and software for safety-related rail applications.
    • The acquisition is expected to create significant synergies in revenue and cost for Knorr-Bremse.
    • Duagon employs around 750 people in eight countries and is projected to generate €175 million in revenue for 2026.
    • The purchase price is approximately €500 million, with potential increases based on performance bonuses.
    • The acquisition will be financed through available liquidity and existing credit lines, pending regulatory approvals.

    The next important date, Q3/25 Financial Results, at Knorr-Bremse is on 30.10.2025.

    The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 78,43EUR and was down -0,76 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.298,72PKT (-0,21 %).


    Knorr-Bremse

    -0,95 %
    -3,54 %
    -12,55 %
    -5,61 %
    +1,80 %
    +82,09 %
    -19,91 %
    -7,01 %
    ISIN:DE000KBX1006WKN:KBX100





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Knorr-Bremse's duagon Group Acquisition Spurs Rail Growth Surge Knorr-Bremse's strategic acquisition of duagon Group marks a pivotal expansion in the global rail sector. Specializing in cutting-edge rail safety technology, duagon enhances Knorr-Bremse's innovation edge. This move promises to unlock new …