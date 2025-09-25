Knorr-Bremse's duagon buy fuels global rail expansion.
Knorr-Bremse's acquisition of duagon Group enhances its rail business, positioning it as a leader in electronic solutions and promising growth and innovation in the rail sector.
Foto: Andreas Gebert - picture alliance / dpa
- Knorr-Bremse acquires duagon Group to enhance its global rail business and strengthen its electronic and software solutions for rail vehicles.
- The acquisition positions Knorr-Bremse as a global market leader for electronic platform solutions in rail transport, expecting synergies in product development, cost efficiency, and revenues.
- duagon complements Knorr-Bremse’s rail signaling business and facilitates market entry in Europe, increasing revenue in high-growth rail vehicle segments.
- The acquisition aligns with Knorr-Bremse's BOOST strategy, aiming for profitable growth in the Rail Division, with a purchase price of around EUR 500 million plus a potential performance bonus.
- duagon's expertise will enhance Knorr-Bremse's capabilities in railway electronics and rail signaling technology, supporting digital innovations and increasing competitiveness.
- Knorr-Bremse expects duagon to generate revenues of around EUR 175 million in 2026, with anticipated EBIT-effective run-rate synergies of EUR 5-10 million by 2028.
The next important date, Q3/25 Financial Results, at Knorr-Bremse is on 30.10.2025.
The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 78,30EUR and was down -0,92 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.260,86PKT (-0,33 %).
