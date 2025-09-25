Beroe Secures $34m Investment to Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack
Chennai, India & Raleigh, N.C. (ots/PRNewswire) - Funds will support
acceleration of product development to deliver actionable insights for global
procurement managers
Beroe
MTp0cnVzdGdyb3VwOmM6bzpmZjNjZTY5NzA3NDJlYjI0YjNkNGZhMWQ2NGE5YjViZDo3Ojk0OWE6N2Ew
YTNkYTcxNmUxYzY0YjAzZTMyNGNhYTVlNTc5NGQ3MjJmNjQ1Y2FjMzFlMTMwZjhmNGVjMzJmODg4MGFh
, the global leader in procurement decision intelligence, today
announced a primary fundraise of $34m from a consortium of investors, through a
minority stake dilution. The funding round was led by investors including
Relativity Resilience Fund (Trust Group's Private Equity platform), Mukul
Agrawal, Ashish Kacholia, Lashit Sanghvi and Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund.
Beroe
, the global leader in procurement decision intelligence, today
The capital infusion will be strategically deployed to enhance and expand the
insights layer of Beroe's procurement intelligence stack, both through product
development and inorganic growth via acquisitions, strengthening its ability to
empower global procurement managers.
Beroe already delivers a strong intelligence layer and measurable outcomes to
more than 1,000 global enterprise customers, including more than 300 of the
Fortune 500. The company recently announced the acquisitions of Forestreet, the
premier provider of supplier and innovation scouting solutions, in September
2025 and nnamu, the world's first game theory enabled autonomous negotiation
solution, in March 2025.
"We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of investors who share
our vision of transforming the procurement landscape. This funding will be
instrumental in accelerating our product development and solidifying Beroe's
position as the decision workbench for procurement professionals worldwide,"
said Vel Dhinagaravel, Founder & CEO at Beroe.
"Beroe has built a differentiated and scalable procurement intelligence
ecosystem that is redefining how global enterprises approach sourcing. The
successful raise of $34m, backed by marquee investors, is a strong validation of
its vision and execution. We are proud to have partnered with Beroe on this
milestone transaction and look forward to its continued global expansion,"
Ramprasad Mathrubutham, Co-head, Investment Banking, InCred Capital .
"ProcureTech SaaS is one of most exciting spaces in enterprise technology, with
AI-driven innovations helping global procurement teams drive value for their
organizations. Beroe has established itself at the center of this momentum and
we are looking forward to partnering with Vel and the Beroe team on their
journey at the forefront of these developments," said Vishesh Dalal, Partner,
