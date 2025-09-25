    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    57 Aufrufe 57 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Beroe Secures $34m Investment to Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

    Chennai, India & Raleigh, N.C. (ots/PRNewswire) - Funds will support
    acceleration of product development to deliver actionable insights for global
    procurement managers

    Beroe (https://protect.checkpoint.com/v2/r05/___https:/www.beroeinc.com/___.YXBz
    MTp0cnVzdGdyb3VwOmM6bzpmZjNjZTY5NzA3NDJlYjI0YjNkNGZhMWQ2NGE5YjViZDo3Ojk0OWE6N2Ew
    YTNkYTcxNmUxYzY0YjAzZTMyNGNhYTVlNTc5NGQ3MjJmNjQ1Y2FjMzFlMTMwZjhmNGVjMzJmODg4MGFh
    MjpwOlQ6Rg) , the global leader in procurement decision intelligence, today
    announced a primary fundraise of $34m from a consortium of investors, through a
    minority stake dilution. The funding round was led by investors including
    Relativity Resilience Fund (Trust Group's Private Equity platform), Mukul
    Agrawal, Ashish Kacholia, Lashit Sanghvi and Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund.

    The capital infusion will be strategically deployed to enhance and expand the
    insights layer of Beroe's procurement intelligence stack, both through product
    development and inorganic growth via acquisitions, strengthening its ability to
    empower global procurement managers.

    Beroe already delivers a strong intelligence layer and measurable outcomes to
    more than 1,000 global enterprise customers, including more than 300 of the
    Fortune 500. The company recently announced the acquisitions of Forestreet, the
    premier provider of supplier and innovation scouting solutions, in September
    2025 and nnamu, the world's first game theory enabled autonomous negotiation
    solution, in March 2025.

    "We are thrilled to welcome such a distinguished group of investors who share
    our vision of transforming the procurement landscape. This funding will be
    instrumental in accelerating our product development and solidifying Beroe's
    position as the decision workbench for procurement professionals worldwide,"
    said Vel Dhinagaravel, Founder & CEO at Beroe.

    "Beroe has built a differentiated and scalable procurement intelligence
    ecosystem that is redefining how global enterprises approach sourcing. The
    successful raise of $34m, backed by marquee investors, is a strong validation of
    its vision and execution. We are proud to have partnered with Beroe on this
    milestone transaction and look forward to its continued global expansion,"
    Ramprasad Mathrubutham, Co-head, Investment Banking, InCred Capital .

    "ProcureTech SaaS is one of most exciting spaces in enterprise technology, with
    AI-driven innovations helping global procurement teams drive value for their
    organizations. Beroe has established itself at the center of this momentum and
    we are looking forward to partnering with Vel and the Beroe team on their
    journey at the forefront of these developments," said Vishesh Dalal, Partner,
    Seite 1 von 2 




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Beroe Secures $34m Investment to Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack Funds will support acceleration of product development to deliver actionable insights for global procurement managers Beroe (https://protect.checkpoint.com/v2/r05/___https:/www.beroeinc.com/___.YXBz …