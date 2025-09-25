Evonik Industries: 2025 Outlook Shift & Q3 Financials Revealed

Evonik Industries AG has adjusted its outlook for the fiscal year 2025 due to weak demand and updated business forecasts.

The company now expects adjusted EBITDA for 2025 to be approximately €1.9 billion, down from a previous estimate of €2.0 billion to €2.3 billion.

The cash conversion rate is now projected to be between 30% and 40%, lower than the previous target of about 40%.

For Q3 2025, Evonik anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be between €420 million and €460 million, compared to €577 million in Q3 2024.

Revenue for Q3 2025 is expected to be around €3.4 billion, down from €3.8 billion in the same quarter of 2024.

Final figures for Q3 2025 will be published on November 4, 2025.

