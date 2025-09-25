FEV and Nature Architects collaborate on the development of AI-supported, innovative vehicle structures (FOTO)
Aachen/Tokyo (ots) - Leading international engineering service provider FEV and
Japanese technology company Nature Architects (NA) have agreed on a strategic
collaboration. The goal is to jointly develop novel vehicle structures that set
new standards in lightweight construction, functionality, and development
dynamics through innovative design methods using artificial intelligence.
Both companies are contributing their respective strengths to the collaboration:
FEV has extensive experience in vehicle development, providing platform data and
benchmark models. Nature Architects complements this with a proprietary design
platform based on AI-supported form finding, metamaterials, and origami
engineering.
Japanese technology company Nature Architects (NA) have agreed on a strategic
collaboration. The goal is to jointly develop novel vehicle structures that set
new standards in lightweight construction, functionality, and development
dynamics through innovative design methods using artificial intelligence.
Both companies are contributing their respective strengths to the collaboration:
FEV has extensive experience in vehicle development, providing platform data and
benchmark models. Nature Architects complements this with a proprietary design
platform based on AI-supported form finding, metamaterials, and origami
engineering.
An initial joint project to optimize a side impact structure has already been
successfully completed. This resulted in a weight reduction of up to 51 percent
in the sill reinforcement while maintaining the same energy absorption and thus
the same level of passenger safety. The results of this innovative approach,
which shortens development times and thus opens considerable cost-saving
potential, were then successfully validated in the overall vehicle model.
"With Nature Architects, we gain a partner whose unique design platform ideally
complements our portfolio," said Michael Hog, Group Vice President Vehicle at
FEV. "Together, we are creating the basis for a completely new, functionally and
weight-optimized component design for our customers, regardless of whether the
underlying requirement comes from the areas of deformation, vibration,
acoustics, heat transfer, or flow."
"Our platform allows us to develop new structural concepts beyond human
intuition," says Tomoya Hayashi, Project Manager at Nature Architects. "Combined
with FEV's engineering expertise, this creates a space for innovation with high
customer value."
The cooperation underscores FEV's leading AI expertise across the entire
development chain, measurably reducing development costs and significantly
shortening time-to-market.
Press Release: https://fev.group/7sl
Contact:
Marius Strasdat | T +49 241 5689-6452 | mailto:strasdat@fev.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147479/6125204
OTS: FEV Group
successfully completed. This resulted in a weight reduction of up to 51 percent
in the sill reinforcement while maintaining the same energy absorption and thus
the same level of passenger safety. The results of this innovative approach,
which shortens development times and thus opens considerable cost-saving
potential, were then successfully validated in the overall vehicle model.
"With Nature Architects, we gain a partner whose unique design platform ideally
complements our portfolio," said Michael Hog, Group Vice President Vehicle at
FEV. "Together, we are creating the basis for a completely new, functionally and
weight-optimized component design for our customers, regardless of whether the
underlying requirement comes from the areas of deformation, vibration,
acoustics, heat transfer, or flow."
"Our platform allows us to develop new structural concepts beyond human
intuition," says Tomoya Hayashi, Project Manager at Nature Architects. "Combined
with FEV's engineering expertise, this creates a space for innovation with high
customer value."
The cooperation underscores FEV's leading AI expertise across the entire
development chain, measurably reducing development costs and significantly
shortening time-to-market.
Press Release: https://fev.group/7sl
Contact:
Marius Strasdat | T +49 241 5689-6452 | mailto:strasdat@fev.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/147479/6125204
OTS: FEV Group
Autor folgen