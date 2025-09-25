FEV and Nature Architects collaborate on the development of AI-supported, innovative vehicle structures (FOTO)

Aachen/Tokyo (ots) - Leading international engineering service provider FEV and

Japanese technology company Nature Architects (NA) have agreed on a strategic

collaboration. The goal is to jointly develop novel vehicle structures that set

new standards in lightweight construction, functionality, and development

dynamics through innovative design methods using artificial intelligence.



Both companies are contributing their respective strengths to the collaboration:

FEV has extensive experience in vehicle development, providing platform data and

benchmark models. Nature Architects complements this with a proprietary design

platform based on AI-supported form finding, metamaterials, and origami

engineering.





An initial joint project to optimize a side impact structure has already been

successfully completed. This resulted in a weight reduction of up to 51 percent

in the sill reinforcement while maintaining the same energy absorption and thus

the same level of passenger safety. The results of this innovative approach,

which shortens development times and thus opens considerable cost-saving

potential, were then successfully validated in the overall vehicle model.



"With Nature Architects, we gain a partner whose unique design platform ideally

complements our portfolio," said Michael Hog, Group Vice President Vehicle at

FEV. "Together, we are creating the basis for a completely new, functionally and

weight-optimized component design for our customers, regardless of whether the

underlying requirement comes from the areas of deformation, vibration,

acoustics, heat transfer, or flow."



"Our platform allows us to develop new structural concepts beyond human

intuition," says Tomoya Hayashi, Project Manager at Nature Architects. "Combined

with FEV's engineering expertise, this creates a space for innovation with high

customer value."



The cooperation underscores FEV's leading AI expertise across the entire

development chain, measurably reducing development costs and significantly

shortening time-to-market.



