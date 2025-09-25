    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    FEV and Nature Architects collaborate on the development of AI-supported, innovative vehicle structures (FOTO)

    Aachen/Tokyo (ots) - Leading international engineering service provider FEV and
    Japanese technology company Nature Architects (NA) have agreed on a strategic
    collaboration. The goal is to jointly develop novel vehicle structures that set
    new standards in lightweight construction, functionality, and development
    dynamics through innovative design methods using artificial intelligence.

    Both companies are contributing their respective strengths to the collaboration:
    FEV has extensive experience in vehicle development, providing platform data and
    benchmark models. Nature Architects complements this with a proprietary design
    platform based on AI-supported form finding, metamaterials, and origami
    engineering.

    An initial joint project to optimize a side impact structure has already been
    successfully completed. This resulted in a weight reduction of up to 51 percent
    in the sill reinforcement while maintaining the same energy absorption and thus
    the same level of passenger safety. The results of this innovative approach,
    which shortens development times and thus opens considerable cost-saving
    potential, were then successfully validated in the overall vehicle model.

    "With Nature Architects, we gain a partner whose unique design platform ideally
    complements our portfolio," said Michael Hog, Group Vice President Vehicle at
    FEV. "Together, we are creating the basis for a completely new, functionally and
    weight-optimized component design for our customers, regardless of whether the
    underlying requirement comes from the areas of deformation, vibration,
    acoustics, heat transfer, or flow."

    "Our platform allows us to develop new structural concepts beyond human
    intuition," says Tomoya Hayashi, Project Manager at Nature Architects. "Combined
    with FEV's engineering expertise, this creates a space for innovation with high
    customer value."

    The cooperation underscores FEV's leading AI expertise across the entire
    development chain, measurably reducing development costs and significantly
    shortening time-to-market.

