    Pistorius kündigt 35 Milliarden Euro für Weltraumsicherheit an

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Bundesregierung plant 35 Mrd. Euro für Weltraumprojekte.
    • Ziel: belastbare Struktur aus Satelliten und Bodenstationen.
    • Sicherheitsarchitektur im All bis 2030 realisieren.
    Pistorius kündigt 35 Milliarden Euro für Weltraumsicherheit an
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Die Bundesregierung will nach Angaben von Verteidigungsminister Boris Pistorius bis 2030 insgesamt 35 Milliarden Euro für Weltraumprojekte und eine Sicherheitsarchitektur im All bereitstellen. Der SPD-Politiker nannte in Berlin eine belastbare Struktur aus Satellitenkonstellationen, Bodenstationen, gesicherten Startfähigkeiten ins All und den nötigen Services als Ziel des Programms./cn/DP/stw

     

    Die Airbus Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,23 % und einem Kurs von 193,8 auf Tradegate (25. September 2025, 14:21 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Airbus Aktie um +0,91 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +7,29 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Airbus bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 153,34 Mrd..

    Airbus zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 3,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,2000 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 219,17EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 200,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 230,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +3,28 %/+18,78 % bedeutet.




    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
