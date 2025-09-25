    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    PLAN-B NET ZERO AG Successfully Completes CHF 4.5 Million Capital Raise (FOTO)

    Zug, Switzerland (ots) - PLAN-B NET ZERO AG, an innovative greentech company in
    the neo-energy sector, has successfully completed a capital increase of CHF 4.5
    million. The company's share capital now amounts to CHF 5.0 million, providing
    PLAN-B NET ZERO with a solid foundation for its continued expansion.

    The new shares were fully subscribed by existing shareholders in a private
    placement. This demonstrates the continued stability of PLAN-B NET ZERO AG's
    shareholder structure and underscores its independence. At the same time, this
    capital measure provides the necessary flexibility to welcome new investors to
    the cap table in the future.

    "This capital increase is a clear signal of our investors' confidence in the
    strategy and management of PLAN-B NET ZERO," commented Bradley Mundt, Founder
    and CEO. "This step provides us with the foundation to systematically expand our
    market position in our three core areas: Energy Supply, Battery Energy Storage
    Systems (BESS), and Software Development & Big Data."

    The additional capital will be used to implement the company's ambitious growth
    strategy. PLAN-B NET ZERO aims to redefine the energy market, moving from a
    traditional utility model to a data-driven community platform. This 'Neo Energy'
    concept, inspired by neobanks such as Revolut, will combine sustainable energy
    provision with lifestyle elements, gamification, and AI-based services.

    About PLAN-B NET ZERO AG

    PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech startup based in Zug, Switzerland. The company
    was founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt and is dedicated to driving
    significant progress in CO? reduction. PLAN-B NET ZERO provides sustainable,
    comprehensive energy solutions for both industrial and private customers,
    covering all strategic parts of the green energy value chain, including direct
    sales, planning and construction of renewable energy systems, plant operations,
    as well as its own energy supply and trading company.

    Contact:

    PLAN-B NET ZERO AG
    Gubelstraße 12
    6300 Zug
    Schweiz
    Julia Schnitger
    mailto:presse@planbnetzero.comp
    planbnetzero.com/

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/175322/6125360
    OTS: PLAN-B NET ZERO




