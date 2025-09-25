PLAN-B NET ZERO AG Successfully Completes CHF 4.5 Million Capital Raise (FOTO)

Zug, Switzerland (ots) - PLAN-B NET ZERO AG, an innovative greentech company in

the neo-energy sector, has successfully completed a capital increase of CHF 4.5

million. The company's share capital now amounts to CHF 5.0 million, providing

PLAN-B NET ZERO with a solid foundation for its continued expansion.



The new shares were fully subscribed by existing shareholders in a private

placement. This demonstrates the continued stability of PLAN-B NET ZERO AG's

shareholder structure and underscores its independence. At the same time, this

capital measure provides the necessary flexibility to welcome new investors to

the cap table in the future.





"This capital increase is a clear signal of our investors' confidence in the

strategy and management of PLAN-B NET ZERO," commented Bradley Mundt, Founder

and CEO. "This step provides us with the foundation to systematically expand our

market position in our three core areas: Energy Supply, Battery Energy Storage

Systems (BESS), and Software Development & Big Data."



The additional capital will be used to implement the company's ambitious growth

strategy. PLAN-B NET ZERO aims to redefine the energy market, moving from a

traditional utility model to a data-driven community platform. This 'Neo Energy'

concept, inspired by neobanks such as Revolut, will combine sustainable energy

provision with lifestyle elements, gamification, and AI-based services.



About PLAN-B NET ZERO AG



PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech startup based in Zug, Switzerland. The company

was founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt and is dedicated to driving

significant progress in CO? reduction. PLAN-B NET ZERO provides sustainable,

comprehensive energy solutions for both industrial and private customers,

covering all strategic parts of the green energy value chain, including direct

sales, planning and construction of renewable energy systems, plant operations,

as well as its own energy supply and trading company.



