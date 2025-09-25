    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    U.S. Lags China in Factory Robot Deployment by 5 to 1 Ratio (FOTO)

    Frankfurt (ots) -

    - World Robotics 2025 Report by International Federation of Robotics released

    The new World Robotics report recorded 393,700 industrial robots working in US
    factories - an increase of 3% year-on-year. Annual installations reached 34,200
    units in 2024 - down 9%, but 30% higher compared to ten years ago. Nevertheless,
    the US has growth potential: China, the world's largest market for industrial
    robots, has five times more operational stock than the US.

    "The United States is highly automated running the third-largest stock of
    industrial robots worldwide, behind only Japan and China,' says Takayuki Ito,
    president of the International Federation of Robotics. 'However, a comparison of
    the US and China reveals the enormous automation potential of the world's
    largest economy by GDP."

    With annual installations ranging from 26,200 to 40,400 units, the United States
    is in line with other leading adopters, such as South Korea, Germany, and Japan.
    But China installed 295,000 industrial robots in 2024, which is almost nine
    times more than the United States.

    A long-term perspective confirms the automation gap: In 2024, China had around
    five times more factory robots in use (2,027,200) than the US (393,700 units).
    This development is based on China's national robotics strategy released in
    December 2021, with the aim of enhancing competitiveness.

    National Robotics strategy

    The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) strongly advocates for a national
    robotics strategy in the United States. Its comprehensive vision outline,
    released in 2025, sets out key policy recommendations for maintaining global
    competitiveness. This must take into account the structural differences, such as
    the fact that most U.S. robot hardware is imported from Japan and Europe. The
    situation is different in China, where 57% of the market is served by domestic
    manufacturers.

    In addition, Chinese manufacturers are leading the way in the adoption of
    robotics automation in new customer industries, extending the reach of robotics
    beyond the traditional domains of the automotive, metal/machinery, and
    electro/electronics sectors.

    U.S. Customer Industries

    In the US, the traditional customer industry automotive remains by far the
    largest customer market, accounting for 40% of total US installations in 2024:
    Sales rose by 11% to 13,600 units. On a global scale, the United States has the
    second largest production volume of cars and light vehicles, following China.

    The metal and machinery industry installed 3,500 units - down 15%. The US
    electrical/electronics industry went down by 23% at 2,800 units newly installed.
    Robot installations in the food and beverage industry gained 21% to 2,200 units
    in 2024.

    Canada and Mexico

    In Canada , robot demand from the automotive industry went down 28% to 1,800
    units, accounting for 47% of total installations in 2024. Installations across
    all industries declined by 12% to 3,800 units. Canada has close ties to the US
    economy and is thus strongly affected by US tariffs. The automotive industry has
    cancelled many major investment projects due to policy uncertainty. Robot
    installations in Canada are, therefore, expected to further decline.

    In Mexico , demand from the automotive industry declined by 11% to 3,500 units
    in 2024. This segment accounts for 63% of total installations. Installations
    across all industries declined by 4% to 5,600 units, continuing the downswing of
    the previous year.

    Outlook

    Uncertainty and trade tensions will be a burden for the US robotics market in
    the short term. In the long run, reshoring production and labor scarcity will
    provide excellent opportunities for robotics and the overall expectation is
    positive. Robot installations are expected to grow in 2025 and beyond.

    About IFR The International Federation of Robotics is the voice of the global
    robotics industry. IFR represents national robot associations, academia, and
    manufacturers of industrial and service robots from over twenty countries:
    http://www.ifr.org/

