    EU´s Auto Sector Sees Sharp Drop in Robot Adoption (FOTO)

    Frankfurt (ots) - The EU's automotive industry installed 30,650 industrial
    robots in 2024. This represents a 5% year-on-year decline. Six of the EU´s top
    ten vehicle-producing countries recorded double-digit losses. This is according
    to the World Robotics 2025 Industrial Robots report, presented by the
    International Federation of Robotics (IFR).

    "The automotive sector is traditionally one of the strongest customer industries
    worldwide, accounting for around a quarter of all robot installations in 2024,"
    says Takayuki Ito, President of the International Federation of Robotics.
    "However, against this trend, the majority of EU´s car making countries cut back
    significantly on investment in robotics."

    Germany is the largest producer of vehicles in the EU and fourth worldwide with
    an output of more than 4 million units in 2024 - OICA reports. The car sector in
    Germany used to account for more than 40% of the annual domestic robot
    installations. But these shares have fallen substantially over the last four
    years: In 2021, it was 35%, and in 2024, it dropped to 26%, with only 6,932
    units installed. This marks a reduction of 25% year-on-year.

    EU´s Top 10 automotive countries

    The EU's other top 10 automotive countries cut robot investments in 2024 are:
    Spain as the second largest vehicle producer, installing 2,279 units in 2024,
    which is a decrease of 1%. The Czech Republic in third place with 1,116 units,
    down 28%. France in fourth place with 1,018 units, showing a 41% decrease.
    Slovakia on five installing 398 units, which is a 75% decrease. Italy on six,
    with 1,002 units and an 11% decline. Romania on seven has 248 units, down 50%.

    Hungary is a remarkable statistical outlier in the EU, ranking ninth in terms of
    vehicle production: Their automotive sector installed 3,573 industrial robots.
    The 305% surge is a direct result of major car industry projects, which
    accounted for 84% of the country's total robot installations in 2024. Those are
    usually between 1,000 and 2,000 units. Poland on eight installed 742 units,
    unchanged. Portugal on ten installed 289 units, a 4% increase.

    Outlook

    The EU's automotive industry is not expected to drive growth for the robotics
    industry in 2025. Lower-than-expected demand, particularly for electric
    vehicles, coupled with national and international political uncertainty, has
    caused companies in the industry to postpone investment projects. However, the
    trade and tariff agreement reached between the European Union and the United
    States in late July has given rise to hope. Regarding 2026, experts are widely
    uncertain about a return to growth. Nevertheless, there is a broader consensus
    that installation numbers will rise again in 2027 and 2028.

