EU´s Auto Sector Sees Sharp Drop in Robot Adoption (FOTO)

Frankfurt (ots) - The EU's automotive industry installed 30,650 industrial

robots in 2024. This represents a 5% year-on-year decline. Six of the EU´s top

ten vehicle-producing countries recorded double-digit losses. This is according

to the World Robotics 2025 Industrial Robots report, presented by the

International Federation of Robotics (IFR).



"The automotive sector is traditionally one of the strongest customer industries

worldwide, accounting for around a quarter of all robot installations in 2024,"

says Takayuki Ito, President of the International Federation of Robotics.

"However, against this trend, the majority of EU´s car making countries cut back

significantly on investment in robotics."





Germany is the largest producer of vehicles in the EU and fourth worldwide with

an output of more than 4 million units in 2024 - OICA reports. The car sector in

Germany used to account for more than 40% of the annual domestic robot

installations. But these shares have fallen substantially over the last four

years: In 2021, it was 35%, and in 2024, it dropped to 26%, with only 6,932

units installed. This marks a reduction of 25% year-on-year.



EU´s Top 10 automotive countries



The EU's other top 10 automotive countries cut robot investments in 2024 are:

Spain as the second largest vehicle producer, installing 2,279 units in 2024,

which is a decrease of 1%. The Czech Republic in third place with 1,116 units,

down 28%. France in fourth place with 1,018 units, showing a 41% decrease.

Slovakia on five installing 398 units, which is a 75% decrease. Italy on six,

with 1,002 units and an 11% decline. Romania on seven has 248 units, down 50%.



Hungary is a remarkable statistical outlier in the EU, ranking ninth in terms of

vehicle production: Their automotive sector installed 3,573 industrial robots.

The 305% surge is a direct result of major car industry projects, which

accounted for 84% of the country's total robot installations in 2024. Those are

usually between 1,000 and 2,000 units. Poland on eight installed 742 units,

unchanged. Portugal on ten installed 289 units, a 4% increase.



Outlook



The EU's automotive industry is not expected to drive growth for the robotics

industry in 2025. Lower-than-expected demand, particularly for electric

vehicles, coupled with national and international political uncertainty, has

caused companies in the industry to postpone investment projects. However, the

trade and tariff agreement reached between the European Union and the United

States in late July has given rise to hope. Regarding 2026, experts are widely

uncertain about a return to growth. Nevertheless, there is a broader consensus

that installation numbers will rise again in 2027 and 2028.



