Global Robot Demand in Factories Doubles Over 10 Years (FOTO)
Frankfurt (ots) -
- World Robotics 2025 Report by International Federation of Robotics released
The new World Robotics 2025 statistics on industrial robots showed 542,076
robots installed in 2024 - more than double the number 10 years ago. Annual
installations topped 500,000 units for the fourth straight year. Asia accounted
for 74% of new deployments in 2024, compared with 16% in Europe and 9% in the
Americas.
"The new World Robotics statistics show 2024 the second highest annual
installation count of industrial robots in history - only 2% lower than the
all-time-high two years ago," says Takayuki Ito, President of the International
Federation of Robotics. "The transition of many industries into the digital and
automated age has been marked by a huge surge in demand. The total number of
industrial robots in operational use worldwide was 4,664,000 units in 2024 - an
increase of 9% compared to the previous year."
- World Robotics 2025 Report by International Federation of Robotics released
The new World Robotics 2025 statistics on industrial robots showed 542,076
robots installed in 2024 - more than double the number 10 years ago. Annual
installations topped 500,000 units for the fourth straight year. Asia accounted
for 74% of new deployments in 2024, compared with 16% in Europe and 9% in the
Americas.
"The new World Robotics statistics show 2024 the second highest annual
installation count of industrial robots in history - only 2% lower than the
all-time-high two years ago," says Takayuki Ito, President of the International
Federation of Robotics. "The transition of many industries into the digital and
automated age has been marked by a huge surge in demand. The total number of
industrial robots in operational use worldwide was 4,664,000 units in 2024 - an
increase of 9% compared to the previous year."
Asia, Europe and the Americas - overview
China is by far the world's largest market in 2024, representing 54% of global
deployments. The latest figures show that 295,000 industrial robots have been
installed - the highest annual total on record. For the first time, Chinese
manufacturers have sold more than foreign suppliers in their home country. Their
domestic market share climbed to 57% last year, up from about 28% over the past
decade. China's operational robot stock exceeded the 2 million mark in 2024, the
largest of any country. As robotics in China is opening up new markets, there is
no indication that robot demand in China will decrease. There is still a lot of
potential in Chinese manufacturing for 10% growth on average each year until
2028.
Japan maintained its position as the second-largest market for industrial
robots, with 44,500 units installed in 2024 - a slight 4% decrease. The
country's operational stock rose by 3%, with 450,500 units now in use. Demand
for robots will grow slightly by lower single-digit rates in 2025. It will then
accelerate to a medium single-digit rate on average in the next few years.
The market in the Republic of Korea installed 30,600 units in 2024 - down 3%.
Annual installations had been trending sideways of around 31,000 units since
2019. The country is the fourth largest robot market in the world in terms of
annual installations in 2024, after the United States, Japan, and China.
India continues to grow with a record of 9,100 units installed in 2024 - up 7%.
The automotive industry was the strongest driver with a market share of 45%. In
China is by far the world's largest market in 2024, representing 54% of global
deployments. The latest figures show that 295,000 industrial robots have been
installed - the highest annual total on record. For the first time, Chinese
manufacturers have sold more than foreign suppliers in their home country. Their
domestic market share climbed to 57% last year, up from about 28% over the past
decade. China's operational robot stock exceeded the 2 million mark in 2024, the
largest of any country. As robotics in China is opening up new markets, there is
no indication that robot demand in China will decrease. There is still a lot of
potential in Chinese manufacturing for 10% growth on average each year until
2028.
Japan maintained its position as the second-largest market for industrial
robots, with 44,500 units installed in 2024 - a slight 4% decrease. The
country's operational stock rose by 3%, with 450,500 units now in use. Demand
for robots will grow slightly by lower single-digit rates in 2025. It will then
accelerate to a medium single-digit rate on average in the next few years.
The market in the Republic of Korea installed 30,600 units in 2024 - down 3%.
Annual installations had been trending sideways of around 31,000 units since
2019. The country is the fourth largest robot market in the world in terms of
annual installations in 2024, after the United States, Japan, and China.
India continues to grow with a record of 9,100 units installed in 2024 - up 7%.
The automotive industry was the strongest driver with a market share of 45%. In
Autor folgen